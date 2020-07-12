UFC 251 live stream: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal online from anywhere right now

UFC is never short on drama and MMA's eagerly anticipated arrival on Abu Dhabi's 'Fight Island' is no exception today. In the build-up to tonight's huge UFC 251 card, Brazilian title challenger Gilbert Burns tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in a last-minute change to the welterweight clash that sees #3 ranked Masvidal get his long-awaited title shot. Get straight to action by following our guide. Here's how to live stream UFC 251 and watch Usman vs Masvidal online from anywhere right now.

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal time Tonight's UFC 251 action is taking place in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island - aka Fight Island. It's being timed for US audiences, with the main card set to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, following prelims from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. That means the UFC 251 start time in the UK is 3am BST for Usman vs Masvidal (1am for the prelims). It's not a PPV event in the UK like it is almost everywhere else. Grab a BT Sport Monthly Pass to watch if you don't already have the channel.

Prior to Usman vs Masvidal, the UFC 251 card boasts another juicy title fight in Volkanovski vs Holloway. The UFC Featherweight Championship bout is a re-match of the pair's battle at UFC 245, which saw Volkanovski win by unanimous decision - much to the chagrin of 28-year-old Hawaii native Holloway.

As well as featuring huge title fights, there's also interest in the card's unique staging. The first of four UFC events taking place on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, in order to comply with local public health regulations, the arena is situated in a safety zone of ten square miles, with the complex also including access to amenities such as hotels, restaurants and a training cage on the beach.

Ready for some Octagon action? Let's get to it. Follow our guide for full details of how to watch UFC 251 and live stream Usman vs Masvidal online tonight, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch UFC 251 from outside your country

UFC fans wanting to watch Usman vs Masvidal and live stream UFC 251 may find they run into trouble if they're abroad. This is because geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service if you're not in its country of origin - but there is a solution.

It comes in the form of a VPN - a handy piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

How to watch UFC 251: UK time and Usman vs Masvidal live stream

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events - including UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal. And the great news for subscribers is that tonight's card is being shown on BT Sport 1 at no extra cost - so unlike most other countries, you won't have to splash out a hefty PPV fee to watch. Coverage of the prelims begins at 1am BST early on Sunday morning, and the main UFC 251 card is set to start at 3am. Subscribers can stream all the action online via the broadcaster's website or app. And as you've no doubt heard, BT now offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. This not only gets you access to tonight's full event for less than half of what it costs to buy as a PPV elsewhere, but will also cover all forthcoming UFC events. It's also got a handful of Premier League matches and exclusive coverage of the Champions League when that returns, so grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass today. If you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual UFC coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

UFC 251 live: stream Usman vs Masvidal and watch online in Canada tonight

In Canada, the fight is scheduled to be a PPV event, with most major cable providers now offering the fight for purchase - Shaw Direct, for instance, has it for CA$64.99 right now. You can find a full list of Canadian providers of the fight here. The UFC 251 time the same as in the US, so 10pm ET/7pm PT. Anyone out of the country can still get the same UFC coverage they would in the Great White North - but you'll want a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch UFC 251: live stream Usman vs Masvidal in Australia right now

For anyone over in Australia, the place to head for UFC 251 is Foxtel Main Event. Orders are now open, with the action set to get underway in Australia on Sunday, July 12 from 12pm AEST. However, you'll also be able to watch selected parts of the UFC 251 card for much less via over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE 14-day trial . It's also home to every AFL and NRL match Down Under, plus European soccer action from La Liga, Serie A and more. And any aussies abroad can still stream the same UFC coverage they would at home, simply by using a VPN and following the instructions above.

UFC 251: watch a Usman vs Masvidal live stream in New Zealand

Fans based in New Zealand are able to catch this much anticipated match-up over on Sky Arena, which is taking bookings. Similar to most other TV platforms, UFC 251 is a pay-per-view and costs $39.95 for access to the main card (prelims aren't included). The UFC 251 start time in New Zealand is set for 2pm local time on Sunday, July 12.

UFC 251 live stream: watch Usman vs Masvidal and today's full card online

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the biggest MMA fights around. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 251 tonight in the US, with that massive Usman vs Masvidal main event slated to start at around 10pm ET (7pm PT) . Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you haven't, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98 - orders are already open. While that might sound like a lot, it's not just getting you the UFC 251 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone) - a savings of over 25% in total. On top of being able to stream this July's event, a subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



UFC 251 full card for tonight's Fight Island event

MAIN CARD

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal (UFC Welterweight Championship Title Fight)

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway (UFC Featherweight Championship Title Fight)

Petr Yan vs. José Aldo (UFC Bantamweight Championship Title Fight)

Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas (Women's Strawweight)

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant (Women's Flyweight)

PRELIMS

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiří Procházka (Light Heavyweight)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry (Featherweight)

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov (Lightweight)

UFC 251 card: title fights and highlights

At one point UFC 251's main event, the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway places the featherweight title on the line. Having lost their previous title fight Holloway must somehow pick off the seemingly unstoppable Australian who has 18 straight wins to his name dating back to 2013.

The night's third title fight sees Jose Aldo, commonly regarded as the greatest featherweight in history, take on Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title.

UFC 251 live: who are Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?

Having chalked up 11 straight victories in the UFC, Kamaru Usman is one of MMA's best grapplers and took the welterweight crown from Tyron Woodley last year. While the Nigerian Nightmare is known for his floor work, he can punch his way out of trouble when needed, and perfectly illustrated his fists as a means of attack during his dramatic final round stoppage over Colby Covington during the first defence of his title.

One of the most high-profile fighters currently plying a trade in UFC, Jorge Masvidal's world-class take down defence is equally renowned - and his striking style should provide a fascinating counterpoint to the champ's grappling. Currently third in the UFC welterweight rankings, many feel this title shot in long overdue for an experienced fighter who's also fought in the Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights, and World Victory Road promotions.

The vastly experienced 35-year-old American fighter has never had a shot a UFC belt before, despite an impressive 35-13 overall record that has seen him notch TKO wins over Nate Diaz and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone - as well as earn the distinction of fastest knockout in UFC history. Five seconds was all it took for a Masvidal flying knee to KO Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Usman vs Masvidal odds: who is the favourite to win at UFC 251?

Masvidal would likely have come into this clash as the underdog in normal circumstances, but his late inclusion means he's had just a week to prepare for the fight. As a result, the bookies are favoring Usman to successfully defend his title even more heavily than they might have done - and there are likely to be some tasty odds on a Masvidal win for those to fancy their chances.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal: latest fights

Masvidal last stepped into the Octagon back in November at UFC 244 in New York when he was awarded victory over Nate Diaz after doctor's stopped the fight in the third round due to a cut above his opponent's eye.

Usman will be defending his belt for the second time after defeating Colby Covington in brutal style at UFC 245 in December in a clash that set a new record for the latest finish ever in a UFC welterweight fight.