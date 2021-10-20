UCI Track World Championships 2021 free live streams: how to watch cycling online from anywhere

Olympic champions are out in force at The Stab in Roubaix this week for the 118th edition of the UCI Track World Championships, one of the biggest track cycling events on the calendar. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 UCI Track World Championships live stream and watch cycling online from anywhere.

The event pits the world's best against each other across disciplines, including the omnium, madison, sprints and pursuits, and the great news is that this event is being shown for free in some major bike loving countries around the world.

To offer just a hint of what sort of calibre of competition to expect at Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski this week, the entries include at least 10 teams or individuals who won gold at Tokyo 2020, four of whom set new world or Olympic records in the process and, of course, those who pushed them all the way.

Three quarters of Germany's superstar women's team pursuit team, who broke the world record not once, not twice, but three times in the summer are competing, as are the Netherlands' Olympic record-setting men's team sprint trio, Germany's sprint queen Lea Friedrich, and Italy's world record-smashing men's team pursuit quartet.

It's a jam-packed schedule, so read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 UCI Track World Championships live stream from anywhere.

More unmissable sport: get yourself an NFL live stream

How to watch a FREE UCI Track World Championships live stream online

There are loads of ways to watch a FREE UCI Track World Championships live stream, with SBS On Demand and Kayo Sports Freebies showing the main bulk of the action in Australia, and BBC iPlayer showing the headline events in the UK.

If you fancy your cycling coverage with some European flavour, free UCI Track World Championships coverage is also available via Sporza in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and France TV Sport in France.

And if you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage...

How to watch UCI Track World Championships 2021 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the UCI Track World Championships but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a UCI Track World Championships live stream from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – pretty amazing value really. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home. View Deal

2021 UCI Track World Championships events and schedule

All times BST.

Wednesday, October 20

6.32pm - Women's 10km Scratch Race

7.48pm - Women's Team Sprint Final

7.56pm - Men's Team Sprint Final

Thursday, October 21

6.16pm - Men's Team Pursuit Final

6.48pm - Men's 15km Scratch Race

7.33pm - Men's Keirin Final

7.45pm - Women's Team Pursuit Final

8pm - Women's Elimination

Friday, October 22

5.32pm - Men's 40km Points Race

7pm - Men's 1km Time Trial Final

7.36pm - Men's Individual pursuit Final

7.31pm - Women's Sprint

8.01pm - Women's Omnium Points Race

Saturday, October 23

4.30pm - Women's 500m Time Trial Final

5.10pm - Women's Madison 30km Final

6.41pm - Women's Individual Pursuit

7.02pm - Men's Omnium Points Race

Sunday, October 24

12.47pm - Women's 25km Points Race

1.24pm - Men's Sprint Final

1.24pm - Men's Sprint Final

1.48pm - Men's Madison 50km Final

3.14pm - Women's Keirin Final

3.30pm - Men's Elimination

How to live stream UCI Track World Championships FREE in the UK

Image Amazingly, the majority of the UCI Track World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Four and the BBC Red Button. And if you're not in front of your telly, you can also live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. The Beeb's free coverage includes the men's and women's keirin, sprint, team pursuit, individual pursuit, and omnium. Eurosport and Discovery+ are also live streaming the action. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year, while a subscription to the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. And another option is the GCN+ streaming service, which also costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year. The UCI Track World Championships schedule is extremely convoluted, so we'd recommend checking your listings for exact timings. However, the first event of each day of action usually starts at around 12pm BST, though coverage tends to start much later than that. If you’re out of the UK right now, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing your domestic streaming services from anywhere. View Deal

How to watch UCI Track World Championships 2021: US cycling live stream details

Image Cycling fans in the US can tune into the UCI Track World Championships live on FloBikes. A monthly FloBikes subscription is available for $30, but if you commit to a year you'll pay $150, which works out at $12.50 per month. Most of the events get underway at around 7am ET / 4am PT, continuing into the late afternoon. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the action, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above. View Deal

How to watch UCI Track World Championships 2021: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Image You've got many a late night ahead if you plan to catch UCI Track World Championships in Australia, with coverage starting well after midnight on most days. But if you manage to stay awake, you can tune in for FREE... The majority of the event is being live streamed on the free-to-use SBS On Demand. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Fox Sports also has the rights to the event, which means it's all being shown on the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. But Kayo is making the UCI Track World Championships available to live stream absolutely free with its Kayo Freebies offering. You just need to register with some simple details (email, phone number, etc) and start watching! Kayo Sports features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on! And subscribing to a full Kayo Sports Package starts from $25 per month. And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal. View Deal

How to watch 2021 UCI Track World Championships: live stream cycling in Canada

Image FloBikes is also the place to tune in to for live UCI Track World Championships coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Most of the events begin at around 7am ET / 4am PT in the morning, though Saturday's action starts much earlier, at 4am ET / 1am PT. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment, no matter where you are. View Deal

How to watch 2021 UCI Track World Championships: live stream cycling in New Zealand