Ubisoft UPlay Plus is the streaming home for The Division, Watch Dogs and more

There's a new game streaming service in town, and this time it's from Ubisoft. UPlay Plus will offer more than 100 of the publisher's games as part of a subscription service, the company announced during its E3 2019 keynote.

The games will be served over the web – no download required, just like with Netflix shows or the upcoming Google Stadia service. All you'll need is a steady web connection in order to play.

A number of games have already been confirmed for the service, including the following:

The Division 2

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

For Honor

Beyond Good and Evil

Rayman Legends

Child of Light

They'll be joined not only by classic Ubisoft games, but also by brand new titles, including Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Watch Dogs Legion.

UPlay+ Google Stadia = ...?

UPlay Plus (stylized by Ubisoft as UPlay+) will also be a part of the Google Stadia game streaming platform. What this means in terms of a potential (ahem) division of the Stadia catalog into publisher-specific versions remains to be seen.

Expect to see the service launch in September 2019. You can sign up now at www.uplay.com. While it's set for a $14.99 (around £12 / AU$22) price, we're still waiting on platform details. Like Stadia, will it work over a Chromecast? Or will it be accessible through consoles (like the forthcoming Xbox Project Scarlett ) as well as computers? We'll pass that information on as soon as we get it.

For now, though, Ubisoft is offering eager gamers a deal where they'll get free access to the service at launch, so long as they sign up before August 15, 2019. So, get that email address at the ready.