UAE Tour live stream 2022: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling online from anywhere

Tadej Pogačar has made a sufficient enough recovery from Covid to defend his title at the first race of the 2022 UCI World Tour, where there's always extra pressure on the Slovenian because of the event's close ties with his team. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2022 UAE Tour live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere.

His main competition for the red jersey is likely to come from Adam Yates, who's pushed Pogačar to his limits at the UAE Tour in each of the past two years, making for some brilliantly entertaining racing. Yates beat Pogačar to the GC in 2020, but the Slovenian got his own back last year.

Tom Dumoulin, meanwhile, is racing the UAE Tour for the first time since the inaugural edition of the event in 2019, where he shone in the mountain stage but struggled to hit the same heights elsewhere.

This year's route features two mountain stages, a 9km ITT and four sprint stages, as the riders navigate a mind-boggling mix of landscapes, including desert, mountains, and city.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2022 UAE Tour live stream from anywhere.

How to watch UAE Tour 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the UAE Tour but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a UAE Tour live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

2022 UAE Tour schedule and start times

2022 UAE Tour stage start times have not been announced at the time of writing.

Stage 1 - Sunday, Feb 20

Stage 2 - Monday, Feb 21

Stage 3 (ITT) - Tuesday, Feb 22

Stage 4 - Wednesday, Feb 23

Stage 5 - Thursday, Feb 24

Stage 6 - Friday, Feb 25

Stage 7 - Saturday, Feb 26

2022 UAE Tour live stream: how to watch online in the UK

In the UK, Discovery+ has live coverage of the 2022 UAE Tour. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or just £29.99 for your first year - down from £59.99 for a limited time! Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including lots of cycling, the Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, snooker and Formula E, and plenty of niche and extreme stuff too. A subscription also lets you watch on Eurosport, and current Eurosport Player subscribers get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. You can also live stream the 2022 UAE Tour with a GCN+ subscription, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events. Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch UAE Tour 2022: live stream cycling in the US

Cycling fans based in the US can live stream the 2022 UAE Tour with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UAE Tour 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the 2022 UAE Tour Down Under with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch 2022 UAE Tour: live stream cycling in Canada