Panasonic plans smaller Freesat TVs

Panasonic is planning to release Freesat enabled 32inch and 37inch panels, likely to be LCDs, a spokesman for the company has told TechRadar.

With the 42inch and 46inch plasma models of the PZ81 series hitting stores in June, it appears those seeking a smaller option will not have too long to wait.

October

"The 32inch and 37inch models will be arriving in October," a spokesman at the launch of Freesat said.

The PZ81 series boasts SD slots, 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast and Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

We’ll bring you updates on price when we receive them.