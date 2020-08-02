Trail Blazers vs Celtics live stream: how to watch the NBA game online from anywhere

The NBA restart continues today and one of the highlights sees the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics going head to head. The two teams will be tipping off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena this Sunday - and it's got all the makings of a great game. Read on as we show you how to watch a Trail Blazers vs Celtics live stream and catch all the NBA action online.

Trail Blazers vs Celtics live stream You can watch the Trail Blazers vs Celtics game from 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on NSNW or ABC. If you're watching from Canada, tune into TSN at the same time; UK viewers can watch from 8.30pm BST on Sky Sports, and ESPN will be hosting Australian coverage at 5.30am on Monday August 3. Not got those services? Read on for all your options.

With Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown looking in pretty rough shape before the league's Covid-19 hiatus, things weren't looking great for the Boston Celtics a few months ago. But after the enforced rest period, the team enters the restart healthier than ever - and provided they don't have to play the Bucks every night, they should be dangerous going into the playoffs as one of the Eastern Conference's higher seed teams.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hands, will have to claw their way into the postseason. And while they didn't look great in the scrimmages they played ahead of last week's NBA restart, they did put up 145 points against the Grizzlies in their first meaningful came since Spring.

Boston are favored by Vegas tonight and have already beaten Portland this year, but we think this one could be a lot closer than anyone expects, with so much on the for both teams.

Ready for some hoops? Read on to find out how to watch the Trail Blazers vs Celtics and get a first-class NBA live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch NBA blackout games and stream basketball from abroad

Just below we're rounding up all the ways to watch an NBA live stream across the world, but if you're struggling to watch in the US it may be down to regional blackouts. Whether you're trying to get around geo-blocking from another country, or you're looking to support from a home state, it can be frustrating not being able to view the content you're likely already paying for.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. Many use a Virtual Private Network to keep themselves safe online, and it's a piece of software that sits well in any arsenal for just that reason. However, there are ways to use your VPN to watch NBA live streams around the world.

A VPN works by masking personal information like your location when you browse the web. That means you can change where it looks like you're accessing a website from. Using this feature, you'll be able to avoid region locks and blackouts simply by switching to a different server located in another state or country.

We've tested more than our fair share of VPNs, and ExpressVPN always comes out on top. That's because it's fast, secure, and incredibly easy to use, meaning you can watch the Trail Blazers vs Celtics without breaking a sweat today. Plus, you can watch on almost any device as well, with support for smart TVs, iOS and Android, PS4 and Xbox One as well as a range of streaming sticks. The installation process is quick and easy, so simply select a new location once you've activated your ExpressVPN account and you'll be able to watch NBA online wherever you are. This software is good for more than streaming, however - you're also keeping yourself safe online, blocking your personal information from view.

Trail Blazers vs Celtics live stream: watch the NBA online in the US

This weekend's game comes courtesy of either NSNW or ABC. You'll need a cable TV subscription in order to reach those channels, however - unless you're in Boston in which case you can head over to WCVB Channel 5 for full coverage. If you don't already have a cable subscription, you might not want to take out a full contract to watch NBA online. In fact, there are far easier, and cheaper, ways to grab the channels you need exactly when you need them. A Sling Orange package , for example, will cover you for ABC / ESPN 3, and it's available for just $30 a month. This is the best way to go if you're not already signed up to a cable network, and you can even give it a go without risk, thanks to the FREE Sling TV trial . There's a massive range of extra channels included in here as well, offering up even better value. If you're really only looking to watch NBA online, an NBA League Pass combined with an NBA TV subscription might be the better option. You can bundle these subscriptions together for under $50 for the rest of the season in an annual payment, which is far cheaper than the all-round package on offer from Sling. You are still subject to blackout restrictions, but you can easily use a quality VPN to get around that, and there's plenty of extra NBA content in here as well.

Celtics vs Trail Blazers live stream: how to watch the NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will be hosting the rest of the NBA season's games, with coverage of this one starting at 8.30pm on Sunday August 2. A Sky subscription can get pretty pricey, however, so it's also worth checking you don't already get Sky Sports through a BT or Virgin Media TV package. If not, and you still don't want to commit to a full Sky contract, your next best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. With 11 Sky Sports channels, you're getting all the NBA action you could ask for, as well as football, cricket, golf and F1. Prices start at £9.99 for a day pass, perfect if you just want to watch Celtics vs Trail Blazers online - but if you're looking to watch more of this season's games you'll want to check out the better value Monthly Pass. You're paying £33.99 a month for full coverage of the rest of the regular season as well as early playoff games, and you'll be able to stream on multiple screens at the same time - which works great if you want to share a membership with family or friends. Your final option to watch NBA online is the NBA League Pass, which is available in the UK and will get every single game left in the 2019/20 season for an annual £42.99 price. Abroad for today's game and can't access the streaming service you'd use to watch the NBA at home? Just add a good VPN to your software arsenal and you'll be able to live stream UK basketball coverage and more no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch the Trail Blazers vs Celtics: live stream the NBA in Canada

You can watch NBA games in Canada through both SportsNet and TSN, the two channels currently sharing coverage of the 2020 season. To catch a Trail Blazers vs Celtics live stream this weekend, you'll want to tune into TSN at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm MT. If your cable service provider already offers TSN then you're all set, simply enter your details into the network's website and you're good to go. If not, then you can also pick up TSN's own streaming service, TSN Direct to watch NBA online from $19.99 a month. You can also use NBA League Pass to live stream NBA games for the rest of the season. Blackouts are still an issue here, but it's only Raptors games that are vulnerable, so you'll still be able to watch Trail Blazers vs Celtics online in Canada. Plus, when it does come time to tune in to the Raptors, there's always the option of deploying a VPN to get around those archaic blackout restrictions.

How to get a Trail Blazers vs Celtics live stream and watch the NBA online in Australia

ESPN holds Australia's broadcast rights for the NBA, which means you'll need a cable package that offers the channel to watch a Trail Blazers vs Celtics live stream this weekend. Both Foxtel and Kayo Sports have you covered here, but if you haven't already got a Foxtel subscription we'd really urge you towards Kayo. Coming out at between $25 and $35 a month, Kayo Sports is considerably cheaper than Foxtel and you'll be able to stream on multiple screens at the same time, so you can easily share the subscription with friends. Plus, a 14-day FREE TRIAL also keeps things risk-free as well. If you're simply looking to watch the remainder of the 2020 season, and previous games from earlier in the year, the NBA League Pass might be your best option. You're getting a massive range of coverage here, and sorted for the full year thanks to its annual billing plan. You might have to get up early to watch this one live, though - coverage of the Trail Blazers vs Celtics starts at 5.30am on Monday August 3.

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

The NBA League Passis the official streaming service of the NBA, so it's got a massive supply of content following every team through each stage of the 2019/2020 season. It's a fan favorite for watching NBA live streams, but it offers different levels of value in different countries.

Wherever you are, it's undeniable that the League Pass is stacked with content. Full on demand games are available here, as well as extra footage from around the league and live streams of a range of matchups as well. That's not all matchups, though, which is where the League Pass runs into some caveats.

While a subscription is now down to $28.99 for the rest of the season in the US, you're not getting any nationally televised games live streamed here. That includes matchups broadcast on ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT. To watch each game live you'll need to combine your League Pass with an NBA TV subscription, priced separately at $19.99 for the rest of the season. These are annual prices, though, so you're still getting access to every NBA live stream left in the year for under $50.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

If you're watching from international markets, however, the NBA League Pass is one of the best ways to watch NBA online. In the UK, for example, you can pick up an annual subscription at just £42.99 which will cover you for every game in the remainder of the season, all the way through seeding games, playoffs, NBA Finals. Plus, you don't have to worry about picking up any other subscriptions as international broadcasts aren't affected by US coverage, and you're not subject to blackout restrictions either.

Plus, if you find yourself outside of the country registered to your NBA League Pass account, you can always use a VPN to make it look like you're watching from home. We've tested over 100 VPNs, and ExpressVPN is always ratedas the best. Not only that, but thanks to the free trial you can test out the service without risk as well.