Tour de Pologne 2021 live stream: how to watch all cycling stages online from anywhere

High-tempo racing and breathtaking views of the Tatra Mountains are the perfect tonic for shaking off those post-Olympics blues, as the 78th Tour of Poland rolls into action in Lublin. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Tour de Pologne live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere. We also have info on this year's Tour de Pologne stage times.

Geraint Thomas is the star name in the mix, but really the Tour de Pologne prides itself on serving as a launchpad for future stars of the sport, as demonstrated most recently by Jonas Vingegaard's podium finish at the Tour de France, two years on from taking his maiden UCI World Tour victory in Stage 6 of the 2019 TdP.

The race has been restored to its now-traditional seven-stage format after you-know-what forced an abridged edition a year ago. It proved to be memorable for all the wrong reasons, as Jakob Fuglsang suffered a horrendous crash on the controversial downhill finish of Stage 1.

The incident has forced the introduction of new barriers and a few tweaks to the route, which features three flat stages, two hilly stages, a medium-mountain stage and an individual time trial.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 Tour de Pologne live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Tour de Pologne 2021 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de Pologne but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de Pologne live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – pretty amazing value really. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home.

2021 Tour de Pologne schedule and start times

Stage 1 - Monday, August 9 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

Stage 2 - Tuesday, August 10 at 2pm CEST, 1pm BST, 8am ET

Stage 3 - Wednesday, August 11 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 4 - Thursday, August 12 at 2.45pm CEST, 1.45pm BST, 8.45am ET

Stage 5 - Friday, August 13 at 2.30pm CEST, 1.30pm BST, 8.30am ET

Stage 6 (ITT) - Saturday, August 14 at 3.37am CEST, 2.37pm BST, 9.37am ET

Stage 7 - Sunday, August 15 at 3.20pm CEST, 2.20am BST, 9.20am ET

How to watch Tour de Pologne 2021: US cycling live stream details

Cycling fans in the US can tune into the Tour de Pologne live on FloBikes. A monthly FloBikes subscription is available for $30, but if you commit to a year you'll pay $150, which works out at $12.50 per month. Prepare for some early mornings though, because all of the Tour de Pologne stages get underway between 7am ET / 4am PT and 10am ET / 7am PT. The full Tour de Pologne schedule is listed above. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Can you watch 2021 Tour de Pologne in the UK?

Somewhat bafflingly, it doesn't look like there's an official broadcaster for the 2021 Tour de Pologne in the UK. If the TV situation changes we'll be sure to let you know, but in the meantime your best bet is to use a VPN to try to tap into coverage from a different country. Just bear in mind that most paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de Pologne: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is also the place to tune in to for live Tour de Pologne coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Be sure to set your alarm though, as all of the stages get underway between 7am ET / 4am PT and 10am ET / 7am PT. The Tour de Pologne schedule is listed further up the page. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment, no matter where you are.

How to watch Tour de Pologne 2021: live stream cycling in Australia

You guessed it... FloBikes is also providing Tour de Pologne coverage in Australia. A monthly FloBikes subscription is available for $30, but if you commit to a year you'll pay $150, which works out at $12.50 per month. Start times vary, but brace yourself for some late nights, as the earliest start time is after 10pm AEST. The Tour de Pologne schedule is listed above. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Trending: how to watch Love Island 2021

How to watch 2021 Tour de Pologne: live stream cycling in New Zealand