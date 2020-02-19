Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch Champions League 2020 football online from anywhere

With Son Heung-min now on the long-term injury list thanks to a fractured arm, depleted Spurs may have to change tack in tonight Champions League first leg clash against RB Leipzig. To see how the Special One plays it, use our Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live stream watching guide (no matter where in the world you are).

Jose Mourinho's trademark defence-first grinding of results hasn't been a feature of Spurs' play since he took over in north London, with their leaky back-line meaning they've had to resort to out-scoring the opposition in many games.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live stream - where and when This evening's Champions League game takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with kick-off at 8pm local time. That makes it a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US. For those looking to tune in from Down Under, its a 7am AEDT start.

But Son's injury, coupled with long-term absentee Harry Kane, means Spurs are now somewhat light up top and are unlikely to take the game to their high-flying opponents who are currently just one point off leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig received a boost at the weekend, with a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen which ended a recent dip in form. While Julian Nagelsmann's has a defensive crisis to deal with due to Dayot Upamecano being suspended and Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban injured, he can at least call upon the formidable forward trio of Dani Olmo, Patrick Schick and Timo Werner to take the heat of their diminished backline.

Read on to find out how to watch what looks set to be fascinating Champions League encounter, no matter where you are in the world, with TechRadar's guide to getting a Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live stream.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for tonight's match in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into this fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sports 2 channel with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Spurs vs RB Leipzig in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's clash in London. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TNT, UniMas, TUDN, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. Kick-off for tonight's match is 3pm ET, 12pm PT.

How to live stream tonight's Champions League match in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Tottenham vs RB Leipzig. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Tottenham vs RB Leipzig in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. This morning's match kicks off at 7am AEDT.

How to watch Tottenham vs RB Leipzig in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 7.55am NZST. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Champions League match in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. The channel to head to for tonight's game is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 1.30am New Delhi time SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .