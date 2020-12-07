Top Christmas gifts for PC gamers, from graphics cards to gaming chairs

If you're looking for the best Christmas gifts for PC gamers, you're in the right place. Look, we get it: trying to work out what the gamers in your life are excited about is hard on its own if you're not clued up, let alone when they're into the high end, enthusiast side of things. That's why, as huge PC gamers ourselves, we're here to give you the right recommendations, in as accessible a way as possible.

RGB, ray tracing, overclocking, refresh rates, water cooling: you may have heard your PC-gaming loved ones mention these terms in relation to their hobby and feel daunted, so we're here to suggest a range of gifts in all price brackets. Well, except Nvidia's brand new RTX 3080 and 3070 graphics cards: stock has been sorely limited on both since their October launches.

But PC gaming isn't all components and flashy parts, although they certainly help. We're also pointing in your direction absurdly comfortable gaming chairs, great value and peripherals, and a great laptop for some good ol' PC gaming on the go. And with that, here are our picks of the best Christmas PC gaming gifts.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed A wireless gaming mouse that doesn't suck DPI: 16,000 | Features: 6 programmable buttons, 83 grams (w/o battery), 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth (LE) Check Amazon Wireless and wired Long lasting battery No DPI indicator

Over the years, there's been a bit of a stigma when it comes to wireless mice in the PC gaming space. There's always been a bit of latency, let alone the higher asking prices. However, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed does away with all the negatives, providing an excellent wireless gaming mouse with no compromises. Battery life is there, low latency is there and the price tag is there – if you're going to get the PC gamer in your life a new mouse, this is probably the one to go for.

Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo A gorgeous gaming keyboard Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes Check Amazon That aesthetic Titan switches are comfy Expensive

Here at TechRadar, we go through dozens of keyboards a year – maybe even hundreds. So, when we say that the Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo is one of the only ones to really stand out, it's worth taking note. This is hands-down one of the most comfortable keyboards we've ever typed on, to the point where we basically refuse to play games or even write without it. Now, the custom Titan switches and brushed aluminum are all well and good, but just be aware that it is an expensive keyboard. But, trust us when we say that its totally worth it.

AMD Radeon RX 5600T The best graphics card for 1080p gaming Stream Processors: 2,304 | Core Clock: 1,375 MHz (1,750 MHz boost) | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 12-14Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI Check Amazon Affordable 1080p powerhouse Not so power hungry No ray tracing

While any PC gamer eyeing up a new, high-end PC build will be scampering about the internet trying to find any Nvidia 30-series cards in stock – and many will be disappointed this Christmas, with the green team admitting demand will continue to outstrip supply into next year – we recommend the best GPU for most gamers: the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT.

While it won't give you 4K resolutions or ray tracing, it will give you tremendous value and raw performance if your PC gaming friend or family member is still perfectly happy playing at 1080p. AMD's big rival has a few alternatives, such as the GTX 1660 Super, but for us, this is a solid new graphics card for anyone that isn't able to pay the eye-watering prices of cutting edge PC tech. Also, you may be in the chance of a tasty discount this festive season: AMD's high end Big Navi GPUs launched on November 18, which may push the price of its cheaper cards down even more.

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Finally, a good gaming headset Interface: Wired (USB) **Features:** RGB cat ears, Twitch integration, Cooling-gel air cushions, THX Spatial Audio Prime ₹19,499 View at Amazon Incredible Aesthetic Excellent sound quality A bit expensive

For years gaming headsets have been super masculine, with these dark and edgy designs that were simply off-putting to anyone whose favorite movie isn't the Matrix. However, gaming peripherals have been evolving, resulting in designs like the iconic Razer Kraken Kitty edition. Initially, we were simply taken with the aesthetic, but after using it for a while, we've found that it's one of the best-performing gaming headsets we've used. It comes in a choice of black or pink, with programmable RGB lighting (in the ears too!) and, while it's priced a bit on the high-end for a wired gaming headset, the aesthetic, comfort and performance make it a perfect Christmas gift for any PC gamer on your list.

SecretLab Omega 2020 Gaming in comfort Dimensions: 27 x 27.5 x 53.5 inches (W x D x H) | Seat height: 18 - 21.5 inches (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 240 pounds Check Amazon Extremely plush neck and lumbar pillows Reasonably priced Pillows move

Anyone that spends a lot of time sitting and playing the best PC games is going to need a comfy gaming chair to sit in, and if you ask us, there isn't one that's more comfortable than the SecretLab Omega. This chair was already excellent, but it's been improved even further for 2020, and now it's one of the most durable chairs on the market. It's a bit expensive, but it's still within the realm of reason, and it will last forever.

Razer Blade 15 One luxurious gaming laptop CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel | Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD ₹2,23,999 View at Amazon Beautiful, subtle design Excellent performance Underside gets very hot

If you want to get the most luxurious PC gaming Christmas gift out there, we saved the best for last. The latest Razer Blade not only is a powerful gaming laptop, but it's a stylish one at that. This is the kind of laptop you'll feel absolutely no shame in carrying around to coffee shops, but will still be able to play the latest and greatest PC games. The way we here at TechRadar like to think of this laptop is "a MacBook for gaming," and that's never been more true than with this model.

