Top Christmas gifts for Nintendo Switch gamers

Christmas is finally here, so it’s time to tentatively look at your bank balance and prepare for some good old fashioned gift giving.

However, if there’s a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite gamer in your life, it's not always clear which items are worth a purchase.

Well, wonder no more, because we've gathered together some of the best gift ideas all based around that quintessential Nintendo magic. There's bound to be something here to fill stockings and populate the space under your tree. Happy shopping!

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Toys-to-life heads to the stars

Exclusive Arwing and Fox McCloud models

Exclusive Star Fox side-missions and main mission content

Doesn’t include the standard ship included with other versions

While toys-to-life is seemingly doomed to go the way of the likes of Guitar Hero and Rock Band, Ubisoft has defied the trend and produced one of the best new takes in years. The Nintendo Switch version of Starlink: Battle for Atlas comes with an exclusive Arwing model and Fox McCloud figure, which both slot into a special mount for your Joy-Cons.

These toys will then appear on-screen, and can be customized with weapons and wings from other ships. You can play as Fox through the entire campaign and access special side-missions not found in other versions. You can even play the entire game without the toys, should you buy it digitally.

Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers

Make the most of multiplayer on the Switch

Excellent versatility

HD Rumble feature

Buttons have satisfying click

Buttons are small

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles for multiplayer, and if you want to invite your friends round to play additional controllers are key.

When you buy a Switch you get a pair of Joy-Cons bundled in the box, which can act as two separate controllers for some games - however, it's always useful to have spares on hand.

Available in a range of colors, the Joy-Cons are a great addition to the pile of presents under the tree.

Nintendo Labo kits

Loads of creativity, and that's before you start playing

Fantastic fun

Hours of crafting

Interactive instructions

Adults will have to help

Build a robot suit, fishing rod, motorbike or even your own VR headset, Nintendo's Labo kits provide hours of crafting fun, and then hours more of playtime.

Made from cardboard, the kits come flat-packed with fun instructions on how to build a range of different models. Once built, the bundle Switch games bring the models to life for a truly interactive experience.

There are a number of different Nintendo Labo kits to pick from, providing plenty of scope for the kids (and yes, adults too).

Read our in-depth Nintendo Labo VR Kit review

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

For gamers who take this a little more seriously

Excellent D-Pad

Amazing battery life

NFC and USB-C

Triggers could be deeper

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a must-have addition to any serious Switch owner’s arsenal. Comfortable for extended play sessions, this curvy accessory also boasts the best D-Pad you can get on a controller.

Read our in-depth Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review

MicroSD card

Expand the storage of the Switch and Switch Lite

Inexpensive

Small, easy to lose

With only 32GB of internal storage, picking up a cheap memory card or two for a Nintendo Switch for any digital purchases or the inevitable game-fixing patches is a very good idea.

The good news is they're surprisingly cheap, with even 64GB ones coming in at under £20/$25.

What memory cards does the Nintendo Switch need? Those will be Micro SD cards also known as, depending on their size, as MicroSDHC (up to 32GB) or MicroSDXC (up to a huge 2TB soon).

Nintendo also has their own branded cards, but you'll be paying more just for a label. So for now, we'd take a look at this range of cheap MicroSDXC Nintendo Switch-friendly cards.

GameCube Controller - Super Smash Bros. Edition

Smash like a pro with this Switch-friendly pad

The esports choice for Smash players

Nintendo Switch compatible

Nintendo nostalgia!

Will be odd for new players

Perhaps the Nintendo Switch gamer you're buying for its a little older, and if that's the case they may enjoy a blast of Nintendo nostalgia.

This Super Smash Bros. Melee-branded the GameCube controller offers the same feel and button layout when playing while also working the with Nintendo Switch.

The pad might look and feel a little odd to players who didn’t play Melee on GameCube, but it offers the best way to control your character.

