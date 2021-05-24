Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 remake may have been revealed by... a punk band?

If you were hoping that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 would be the start of a revival for the series, then you just might be in luck, as a potential third entry in the rebooted skateboarding franchise may have just been leaked by an unlikely source.

Reported by VGC, CKY drummer Jess Margera may have alluded to the next game in the long-running Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. Appearing on the Behind Closed Doors podcast, Margera vaguely alluded to CKY’s music being featured on “the new one coming out too.”

While Margera’s phrasing certainly isn’t confirmation of anything, it’s worth noting that CKY did have a song featured on 2001’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. Following that logic, it’s possible that Activision Blizzard might want to keep the incredible reception of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 going with a remake of the much-loved third entry in the skateboarding series.

Nosegrab into next-gen

Released in 2020, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 completely reimagined the PS1 classics from the ground up. Developed by Vicarious Visions, the team painstakingly recreated Neversoft’s (the original games’ development team) physics engine to allow the remakes to feel as faithful as possible. And it paid off, as THPS 1+2 garnered universal acclaim upon release.

The question remains as to who would be developing a prospective Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 remake, if one is indeed on the way. Vicarious Visions, developer of the recent Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remakes, has since been reworked into a Blizzard support studio.

Not to mention that according to insiders, most development studios at Activision Blizzard are now working on the Call of Duty franchise. That includes Toys for Bob, developers of the fantastic Crash Bandicoot 4 and 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy.