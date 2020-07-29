Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 remaster soundtrack gets 37 new songs, and you can stream it now

The Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 remaster soundtrack has been revealed and it’s good news for fans of the original games and '90s jams in particular.

As well as including all the classics you’d expect – Guerrilla Radio by Rage Against the Machine, Superman by Goldfinger and Blood Brothers by Papa Roach – the game is getting a whopping 37 new songs to skate around to.

Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 remaster includes two of the best Tony Hawk games and revitalizes the classic skating series for a new generation of players. But let’s be honest, it’s gamers in their thirties who will be queuing up for this one.

Artists such as Reel Big Fish, A Tribe Called Quest and Less Than Jake have made the cut for the remaster, including more unexpected additions such as the UK grime artist, Skepta. You can check out the full list of new tracks below:

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume

Alex Lahey – Misery Guts

All Talk – Let’s Do It

American Nightmare – Life Support

Backchat – Step It Up

Baker Boy – In Control

Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights

Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle

CHAII – South

Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco

Cherry Kola – Something To Say

Chick Norris – Made Me Do

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp

Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through

Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World

DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT

FIDLAR – West Coast

JunkBunny – Sedona

Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)

MxPx – Let's Ride

Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20's Skateboarder

Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now

Rough Francis– Deathwire

Screaming Females – Let Me In

Skepta – Shutdown

Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II

Strung Out – Firecracker

Sublime – Same In The End

The Ataris – All Soul's Day

The Super Best Frens Club – Like This

Token – Flamingo

Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control

Viagra Boys – Slow Learner

Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies

You can stream the entire playlist from Spotify right now, which is exactly what we’ll be doing until the game releases on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. If you pre-order the game, you get early access and play the Warehouse Demo on August 14. Gnarly.