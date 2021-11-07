Titans vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football from anywhere

Three wins clear at the top of the AFC South, things were going so well for the Titans but now, with their battering ram Derrick Henry out for the season, their playoff credentials are far less clear. It's over to Ryan Tannehill against one of the best defenses in the league, so read on as we explain how to get a Titans vs Rams live stream and watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere.

Sean McVay's D has allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL this season, behind only the Bills, and they've got gone out and recruited Von Miller.

The Broncos icon is unlikely to have recovered from his ankle injury in time to feature, but the likes of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey will want to put up a show in honor of their newest defensive titan.

In contrast, any euphoria that the Titans would have felt at the end of their overtime comeback win over the Colts last weekend would have disippated pretty quickly after realising the extent of their main man's injury.

How will they cope without King Henry? Follow our guide for how to watch the Titans vs Rams online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Titans vs Rams from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Titans vs Rams from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Image The Titans vs Rams game is being shown by NBC tonight, which is the home of Sunday Night Football this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the NBC website. How to watch Titans vs Rams FREE without cable The obvious first port of call for cord cutters wanting to watch NBC's NFL output is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time, For a fuller OTT solution, great-value Sling TV is a great option for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Titans vs Rams: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Image Tonight's Titans vs Rams game kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Titans vs Rams along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Titans vs Rams free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Titans vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Image The Titans vs Rams game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.20am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Titans vs Rams FREE: live stream NFL in Australia