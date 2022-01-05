This Windows Server update looks to sort out your Remote Desktop issues

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has pushed an urgent patch to fix Windows Server issues causing Remote Desktop slugginess and crashes.

Announcing the news via its Message Center, Microsoft said the out-of-band (OOB) update resolves issues in which Windows Server users might experience “a black screen, slow sign in, or general slowness,” on some platforms.

The bug would also sometimes prevent Remote Desktop from reaching the server, and in some cases, the server would stop responding altogether. It has been observed on Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, and Windows Server 2012 R2, with the patch now available for Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2012 R2.

The patch is not available on Windows Update and will not be distributed automatically, Microsoft said. Instead, admins need to download the standalone KB5010196 (Windows Server 2019), or KB5010215 (Windows Server 2012 R2) update packages.

The instructions on how to apply the patch can be found in a knowledgebase article here. The patch can also be downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog, with instructions on how to apply it found here.

These two are cumulative updates, Microsoft explained, meaning admins need not deploy previous Windows Server updates before installing this one. However, affected users should install the August 10, 2021 SSU ( KB5005112 ), first.

The full-blown fix for Windows Server 2022, and Windows Server 2016 is in the works and should arrive “in the coming days”.

The last time Microsoft pushed an OOB update was in November 2021, when the company fixed authentication issues for Kerberos delegation scenarios, which affected Domain Controllers running supported versions of Windows Server, BleepingComputer reminds.

Back then, the company explained how end-users couldn’t sign into services or applications using single sing-on in Active Directory on-premises, or hybrid Azure Active Directory environments, on some systems.

Via: BleepingComputer