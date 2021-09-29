This VPN service has given its servers a major boost

PureVPN has upgraded three of its most prominent locations with faster 20Gbps servers to give users of its VPN service a major speed boost.

In the latest update to its server infrastructure, the company has added new 20Gbps (Gigabits per second) servers in the US and UK according to a new blog post. Based on initial tests, these new servers offer a massive two times VPN speed boost in two of PureVPN's most popular VPN locations in the world.

The company's upgraded 20Gbps servers are located in London, Manchester and Washington DC though more locations are planned to go live by the end of this year.

We've put together a list of the best VPN services available

These are the best Windows 10 VPN services for your PC

Also check out our roundup of the best proxy services

With PureVPN's new servers, its users will benefit from faster speeds when browsing the web, buffer-free streaming at all times and downloads that finish even faster than before.

Upgraded server infrastructure

This isn't the first time that PureVPN has upgraded its server infrastructure as just last year, the company rolled out 10Gbps servers to all of its locations in the US, Europe and Australia.

In an effort to improve its VPN infrastructure further, the company also recently switched dozens of its virtual servers to physical ones. While virtual servers still have their benefits, they fail to provide better speeds when compared to PureVPN's actual physical servers which are more reliable and better equipped to deliver faster speeds.

The company's VPN network now has just 69 virtual servers and its server footprint is now 98.7 percent composed of physical servers. The reason why PureVPN isn't going entirely physical is due to the fact that there are a few locations where placing physical servers is next to impossible. In order to become 100 percent physical, the company would have to remove these locations from its offerings altogether but it decided not to based on user feedback.

With its new 20Gbps server speed upgrades, PureVPN is now 100 percent ready to operate in a 5G world where faster internet speeds have become the norm.