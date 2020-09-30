This tiny vendor claims to have the world’s smallest PC with discrete graphics

Minisforum EliteMini H31G mini PC - $399.00 direct

Up-and-coming Chinese laptop vendor Minisforum has unveiled a new mini PC called the EliteMini H31G , which it claims is the world’s smallest with discrete graphics.

You can buy the super-thin client - which has a volume of just 1.4L - barebones for as little as $399. That's without a CPU, RAM or storage, but with the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5), which is included as standard.

All Minisforum products come with free worldwide delivery, 30-day returns and a two-year warranty as standard. Plus, systems with an SSD also feature Windows 10 Pro by default.

Users can add either a Core i3-9100F, i5-9400F, i5-9500F or i7-9700F processor, memory options include 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM, and SSDs are available in 256GB or 512GB capacities. The top of the range model, with all the bells and whistles, retails for $819 (after the discount).

Minisforum engineers claim to have solved power dissipation problems by using four copper pipe heat sinks and two fans to extract the 200W dissipated by the GPU and the CPU.

The rest of the configuration includes dual-channel memory configuration, the ability to run a 2.5-inch SATA HDD, a PCIe M.2 2280 SSD and a SATA M.2 2242 SSD simultaneously and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 card with Bluetooth 5.1.

There’s also a VESA mount, mini DP port, HDMI connector, audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet port, four USB 3.0 inputs and a microSD card slot.

