This ultra-fast DDR4 RAM from HyperX costs as much as an entire gaming PC

We reported back in April that the best RAM might be following in the footsteps of graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, with prices expected to skyrocket due to an unfortunate mix of high demand and low supply

While we were expecting a price increase of around 23-28%, HyperX is set to release a record-breakingly fast DDR4-5300 memory module that will set you back $1,245 (around £880 / AU$1,600).



These kits are limited to 16GB (2 x 8GB) as they're intended for use in high-powered PC setups. There are three frequencies to choose from, starting at 5000 MHz ($870, around £615 / AU$1,100) with more extreme 5133 MHz ($995, around £700 / AU$1,300) and 5333 MHz ($1,245, around £880 / AU$1,600) options also available.

The price is alarmingly high and you'd be forgiven for double-checking that this wasn't an early DDR5 release for that asking price, but there is an explanation for the sizeable price tag. This is the same kit used by Kingston to break the DDR4 frequency world record in conjunction with an MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard and an Intel Core i9-11900K CPU.



Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager for HyperX states “Following record-breaking overclocking announcements using HyperX Predator DDR4 frequencies, HyperX is excited to expand its offerings with the latest high-speed additions. The new products offer premium components with faster speeds, high performance with maximum reliability and great aesthetics providing more options for gamers building a new PC.”



None of this is to say we justify the set price of HyperX's memory module, but rapid inflation for RAM isn't something we haven't seen before. The past year has been tumultuous for the memory market likely due to the high demand for devices with a huge increase in folk working from home, but price tags like this are certainly some of the highest we've seen for some time.

Since the increase in DRAM prices is affected by the ongoing global shortage of silicon and general increased demand through various other factors (rising popularity of PC gaming among them), we're likely to see the cost of memory rising even higher. If you've been putting off upgrading or replacing your existing memory and you're not fussed about hanging around for DDR5 then we would suggest getting some soon before the price leaps up.



Via VideoCardz