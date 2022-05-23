This Samsung 4K TV is the best deal this year for PS5 owners

If you're looking for a 55-inch TV that works with the latest and greatest features of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, that's also great for movies thanks to bright and rich HDR, and that's a ridiculously low price for how good its pictures look… well, don't miss this chance to get the 55-in Samsung Q80A for just £559 from John Lewis.

Samsung Q80A 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £899, now £559 at John Lewis

Save £340 on this 55-inch TV, which features a bright direct backlight with local dimming, delivering stunning HDR for the price. Samsung's image processing makes the most of its sharp 4K screen, and its HDMI 2.1 port supports 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM for next-gen gaming. Its smart TV platform is also good, with support for all the key streaming services.

It really is a killer TV deal. The Samsung Q80A is most affordable model from Samsung's 2021 range that still includes a direct LED backlight with local dimming, meaning that it delivers high levels of brightness for HDR (and which makes it more visible in bright rooms too – perfect for a family living room), but can also offer really impressive dark tones with little blooming from light areas to dark.

Its QLED panel delivers rich colours, and when combined with its brightness, anything you watch or play looks lively and vivid, whether it's HDR or not. Meanwhile, Samsung's excellent processing means that 4K detail is ultra-sharp, and it's also superb at upscaling from HD to 4K.

It has four HDMI ports, and one of them supports HDMI 2.1 features of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, including 4K 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. For this price, you won't find a 120Hz 4K TV that's better. Samsung's Game Mode options are also the best in the business, with incredibly low latency.

The only downside is that you only get one HDMI 2.1 port, so if you own both consoles, it might be a bit frustrating. Xbox owners should also note that it doesn't support Dolby Vision gaming.

There are lots of offers on the best Samsung TVs at the moment, but this 55-inch model is one of the best offers we've seen so far in 2022, especially for console owners. If you want to see prices of the other sizes of this model, you'll find them just below, but even most of those aren't such a great discount!