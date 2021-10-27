This new NordVPN offer has kicked off Black Friday VPN deals early

Sales silly season isn't far away now, but the folk at NordVPN are clearly an impatient bunch - they've already started dropping prices a whole month before Black Friday deals really get going.

Nord already has one of the best VPN services on the market, but for the next month it will have some of the most eye-catching pricing, too.

By offering a huge 72% off the price of its normal monthly cost when you commit to a two year subscription, it means that the effective price comes down to just $3.29 / £2.44 / €2.80 / AU$4.51 per month.

As one of our top-rated VPNs, NordVPN naturally brings a suite of watertight privacy and security tools to your online world. But it's also one of the best providers around for unblocking restricted sites, apps and streaming services. Plus, it can be used on up to six devices at once: from PCs and Macs, to iPhones and Android, all the way to streaming devices like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and more.

Set to run until December 1, we have more details on this Black Friday-based special offer below. And if you're unsure about what NordVPN can bring to you, we have further details on the product itself if you scroll down.

NordVPN's Black Friday VPN deal is here:

NordVPN NordVPN | 2 years | $3.29/pm | 72% off

This Black Friday VPN deal from NordVPN takes its normal one-month price - $11.95 - and knocks an almighty 72% off if you opt for its two-year plan. And if that all sounds like too much commitment or you just want to give Nord a go, then you can buy safe in the knowledge that you can get a full quibble-free refund within 30 days. View Deal

One thing to note with this offer (which is the same of pretty much every VPN deal out there) is that you have to pay the full amount ($79 / £58.46 / €67.15 / AU$108.23) for the two years upfront. This means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content will be sorted for the next 24 months.

(Image credit: Future)

Is NordVPN a good VPN service?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top two overall best VPN services (just under ExpressVPN), which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's actually audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers to ensure that it's up to scratch. There's also extra security smarts like 'Double VPN' and 'Onion Over', meaning that whether you're torrenting, streaming or anything else, you'll be basically anonymous from prying eyes.

Talking of streaming, the list of services that Nord unblocks is epic. Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock TV, Sling TV, DAZN, BBC iPlayer... it goes on and on. And the service also boasts a very speedy customer support so all your queries can be instantly resolved.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

Read more: