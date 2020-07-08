This new Cyberpunk 2077 concept art is stunning – and has us excited to explore Night City

We may not be getting our hands on Cyberpunk 2077 until September now, but CD Projekt Red has no intention of letting the Cyberpunk 2077 hype during its third delay. Not only were we treated to some juicy new details during the Night City Wire stream but, now, the developer has released stunning new concept art for the dystopian RPG.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 twitter page recently posted new concept art for 'Westbrook', one of Night City's many districts – and the home of the rich and famous. We can't wait to jump into the game and rub shoulders with the elite.

The images show a futuristic (and gorgeous) hillside mansion complete with mesmerizing water feature, a Miami-esque apartment building and an overview image which shows a more corporate side to the affluent area. Check the images out below:

Westbrook is considered by many to be the best place to live and have fun in Night City. If you’ve got eddies, you come here to spend them. And if you don't? Well, take out a loan and pretend you’re on top of the world — even for just one glorious night. #ConceptArt pic.twitter.com/gGAnMVMYWLJuly 7, 2020

Westbrook

According to Cyberpunk lore, Westbrook is home to the elite of Night City, including celebrities and suits. With so many big names (and so much money) floating around, the area has very little policing and the residents can quickly spot an outsider from a mile off – so maybe we won't be rubbing shoulders with them as much as we thought.

Westbrook is divided into three key areas: North Oak, Charter Hill and Japantown. North Oak acts is home to the big players; with no gangs and private security often in operation, it's the most beautiful district in Night City. Meanwhile Charter Hill is home to those climbing the corporation ladder but often find themselves under attack without the protection offered in North Oak. And finally, there's Japantown. Cyberpunk 2077 lore describes Westbrook as "the cultural center for the city's sizable Japanese community", and Japantown is the epicentre of the district – while also serving as a home for the Yakuza gang.

While this concept art of Westbrook might not be what Cyberpunk 2077 looks like in-engine, it's certainly got us excited to explore the various districts of Night City.