This Microsoft Teams update could eliminate one of the biggest video call problems

One of the most annoying parts of video calls could soon finally be fixed for Microsoft Teams users.

The company has announced it is working on a new update that will make it more straightforward for users to turn their webcam on or off when on a call.

Although this sounds like an obvious feature, Microsoft Teams users have long struggled with an unnecessarily complex process to turn their cameras on or off - something the company says it will now fix.

"Instead of fumbling with your mouse or keypad to bring up the Meeting Stage and then press the Video icon, a simple click of a button will allow the user to quickly control their video state," the entry (opens in new tab) for the update in the official Microsoft 365 roadmap reads.

The company adds that the change will be coming for any certified Teams Peripherals, meaning thousands of businesses across the world should be able to utilize it. This does, however mean that only desktop users will be able to enjoy the new feature when it is released.

Microsoft says that although the feature is still in development, it expects a general release date some time in July 2022, meaning it could arrive in the next few days.

The update is the latest upgrade made to Microsoft Teams as the company looks to ensure its platform is as helpful and intuitive as it can be for users across the world.

The launch follows the launch of a Microsoft AI and machine learning model aimed at improving the audio quality on video calls. Trained on 30,000 hours of speech samples, the model's improvements include echo cancellation, better adjusting audio in poor acoustic environments, and allowing users to speak and hear at the same time without interruptions.

The updates also look to cut down on interruptions or people speaking over each other on a call. Teams calls will no longer have an awkward echo when someone talks over another participant, meaning conversations should flow much more easily.