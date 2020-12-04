This Microsoft Surface Pro Windows 10 tablet rival is cheap yet powerful

What is it? The Alldocube KNote X Pro is a 13.3-inch Windows 10 tablet with a bundled keyboard cover.

What makes it special? It's one of the cheapest Windows tablets on the market that comes with a bundled keyboard and it looks a bit like the Surface Pro 7.

Why should I buy it? While it shares the same form factor as the Surface Pro 7, its specification pits it squarely against the Surface Go 2, which is smaller but also slower and far more expensive. With a similar configuration, the Surface Go 2 costs $640 - almost twice the price of the Alldocube KNote X Pro.

How much does it cost? The tablet is available from Banggood for $349.99 (about £260/AU$470) until December 18 when you use code BGDec04a at checkout (make sure to select the CN Warehouse). That's an extra $9 off the current sale price of $355 - every little helps, after all. In total, you get a reasonable 28% discount on the suggested retail price of $484.

Cheapest windows tablet with keyboard Alldocube 13.3-inch Windows 10 tablet with keyboard: $484 $345.99 at Banggood

Save $134 by using the exclusive code BGDec04a at checkout (for the CN warehouse). This is a massive step up from the Surface Go 2 Windows 10 tablet and costs almost half the price. Grab this bargain while you can - offer ends on December 18.View Deal

We've built a list of the best business tablets out there

Here's our choice of the best business laptops available

Check out our list of the best rugged tablets on the market

What else should we know? It has a quad-core Intel processor, the N4100, which according to one popular benchmark is roughly 50% faster than the CPU powering the Surface Go 2 - and it's fanless. There's 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD storage (not the inferior eMMC), a 13.3-inch laminated IPS display with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, Wi-Fi 5.0, a Type-C connector, a USB 3.0 port, a front facing 2-megapixel camera and a microSD card slot.

Any cons? Other than the fact the bezels are pretty large (which may be good news if you're holding it with two hands), customers might be hesitant to purchase a product from this little-known manufacturer. Oh and there's no rear camera.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we have put the Alldocube Kbook laptop to the test.

Check out these Windows tablet deals where you are

Bear in mind