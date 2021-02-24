This long-forgotten Star Wars game is coming to PS4 and Switch after 16 years

Attention, Star Wars fans and lovers of general video game nostalgia – Star Wars: Republic Commando, the beloved tactical first-person shooter, is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch .

On April 6, players can experience the cult classic Star Wars title in all its HD-remastered glory, marking the game’s debut on PlayStation and Nintendo hardware (the original was an Xbox and Windows PC exclusive, and was later ported to Xbox One in 2018).

The original Star Wars: Republic Commando launched in 2005 and was developed by Lucasfilm Games, then known as LucasArts. Set during the Clone Wars, players assume the role of RC-1338 (or "Boss"), an elite clone trooper, known as a clone commando, who leads the special ops unit Delta Squad through a series of missions across various planets.

Even if you never played the original game, you might recognize Delta Squad from the TV show Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the episode “Witches From the Mist.”

The game earned a passionate following upon release, and in the years since has come to be considered one of the best Star Wars games ever made. It was also adapted into five novels, and features the famous voice of Temuera Morrison, who plays Jango Fett in the prequel trilogy, Boba Fett in the latest season of The Mandalorian , and generally most clone troopers you’ve ever heard shout “for the Republic!” before embarking on a battle-droid shooting rampage.

Shiny and new

Aspyr Media is at the helm of the HD remaster, the same studio that ported Star Wars Episode 1: Racer to the PS4 and Switch.

While the original game featured both single-player and multiplayer components, Star Wars: Republic Commando for PS4 and Switch will only feature the campaign mode (which, let’s be honest, is the reason it proved so popular back in the day). It will also be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

The remaster will feature updated controls for the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers, as well as a host of new trophies to hunt (including a platinum).

Star Wars: Republic Commando will cost $14.99 (around £9.99 / AU$ 19.99), and is set to release on both consoles’ respective online stores on April 6. Remember, check your corners.

