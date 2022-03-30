This king-sized e-bike makes cycling a breeze for tall riders

Audio player loading…

DirtySixer, a bike builder that specializes in rides for taller cyclists, has released its first e-bike, letting vertically gifted riders enjoy the feeling of breezing along at 20mph with minimal effort.

Even the best electric bikes usually come in a pretty limited selection of frame sizes, but as science and tech site New Atlas reports, the eDirtySixer is filling the gap for riders significantly taller than average.

At 6'6", the company's founder David Folch knows all too well the struggles of finding a bike when you're much taller than the typical cyclist, and although the eDirtySixer is his first e-bike, he hasn't skimped on the components. The bike The boasts 36in wheels with Nextie carbon fiber rims, and an aluminum alloy frame to keep weight down.

A Gates carbon belt drive helps reduce maintenance, cables are internally routed to prevent damage and corrosion, and there'll be a choice of either an inverted suspension fork or a rigid fork, so you can choose a setup to suit your preferred riding routes.

Size matters

The bike is powered by a 250-watt Shimano STEPS e8000 bottom bracket motor, and a battery pack integrated into the downtube. It has a quoted top speed of 20mph with pedal assistance (which is legal in most of the US, but riders elsewhere will need to check their local laws), and a very respectable maximum range of 60 miles (the same as the versatile Ribble Hybrid AL e).

The eDirtySixer is currently a prototype, but Folch is planning to put it into production soon, with pre-orders opening in the next few weeks on DirtySixer's website and delivery expected next year. We don't have exact prices yet, but the model with suspension is expected to cost a little over $8,000 (about £6,000 / AU$10,000), while the version without will be slightly less.

That's definitely at the higher end of the price scale for an e-bike, but understandable considering the specialized engineering involved, the quality of the components, and the likely small production run.

Opinion: it's about time

Many bike-builders are now offering at least a couple of frame sizes, and we're starting to see more companies offering a choice of step-over or step-through frames, but the world of e-bikes still isn't particularly inclusive when it comes to height.

Many excellent e-bikes like the Cowboy 4 are optimized for riders between 5'5" and 6'3". That's fine for someone of my height, but it'd be totally unsuitable for my brother, who stands 6'6" in his sock feet, or most of my female friends (according to Cleveland Clinic, the average height for a woman in the US is 5'4").

E-bikes are fantastic for accessibility, opening up cycleways and roads, and freeing people from cars. However, we really need a much wider choice of frame sizes. It's possible to fit a regular push-bike with an e-bike conversion kit, but it's great to see companies like DirtySixer creating purpose-built electric bikes for those outside the standard height range. Hopefully both shorter and taller riders will find themselves with much more choice soon.