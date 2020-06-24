This is the cheapest gigabit router we’ve seen to date

Tenda AC11 gigabit router - $29.99 at Gearbest

(£41.45/AU$74.99)

This striking piece of kit from Tenda is currently the world's cheapest gigabit router. At less than $30, this really is a no brainer, especially as it should outperform any router than comes bundled with a WiFi package.View Deal

Tenda is one of the lesser known companies in the networking space, but we've featured its products at least once before in the context of the world's cheapest mesh router . As it turns out, Tenda also sells the cheapest gigabit router in the world right now.

The Tenda AC11 costs $49.99 at Gearbest (£41.45/AU$74.99), but you can get it down to a mere $29.99 with discount code V5ARMGEZMI (to be applied at checkout). That is a small investment well worth making, especially if you suffer from weak connections and black spots.

The AC11 is a dual-band wireless router with five 6dBi high gain antennas and three Gigabit LAN ports, with a maximum transmission rate of 1.2Gbps (833 Mbps + 367Mbps). In theory, this router should be better than those that come bundled with your broadband line courtesy of your ISP.

Here's our list of the best business routers on the market

Working from home: the mouse, monitor, keyboard and router you need

Check out our list of the best VPN routers available

Check out TechRadar Pro's remote working survey

$27,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, which one lucky winner will take home. Help us find out how the pandemic has affected our readers and their working lives by filling out the survey below. T&Cs apply, prize details can be found here.

The AC11 uses MU-MIMO technology for beamforming and signal strength adjustment to deliver optimal speeds directly to your devices, with a range of up to 120m according to the marketing materials.

In terms of aesthetics, the router looks like a black plastic crab with claws and blue eyes or perhaps the scalp of a Predator. That's to say, it's a little creepy.

It's also worth noting, we failed to find a power button or a USB port.

Here's our choice of the best secure routers out there

Bear in mind