This is the cheapest Chromebook right now and businesses will love it

The Acer 315 Chromebook (CB315-3H-C2C3) might be an entry level device, but it's packing some rather impressive components - especially given the price tag.
That's not to say it offers outrageous performance, but it's certainly a device with a couple of interesting features that will appeal to anyone looking for an affordable business laptop.
It has a 15.6-inch screen which, despite its low resolution, should be a bonus for anyone after a large visual real estate for video conferencing and number crunching. Speaking of numbers, it is also one of the few Chromebooks to feature a dedicated numeric keypad - great for spreadsheets.
The rest of the configuration isn't too shabby either, given the ridiculously low price tag. There’s a dual-core Celeron processor with UHD Graphics 600 video, 4GB LPDDR4 and a generous 32GB eMMC storage.
Add in Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four USB ports (including two Type-C) and a microSD card reader and you have a Chromebook that can easily deliver the goods.
It also has a 3-cell battery that Acer claims can power the device for a staggering 12.5 hours (longer than most Windows laptops) and comes with a free classy protective sleeve.
Just bear in mind, it is a bit of a chunky beast (despite an all-plastic chassis), weighing in at around 2kg.
There has been a surge in demand for Chromebooks since the beginning of the pandemic, with many remote workers looking for a computing platform that’s affordable and easy to use. In other words, it's worth snapping one up quickly if you can.
