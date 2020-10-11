This is the cheapest 1TB SSD right now - shame it's a SATA model

Goldenfir 1TB SSD - $78.89 from AliExpress
(£62.85/AU$112.19)
This 1TB SSD from Chinese manufacturer Goldenfir is the cheapest on the market right now. It's currently available at 38% off, working out at only $0.79 per GB, so grab it while you can.View Deal
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, the contest for the cheapest 1TB SSD is well and truly on - and a newcomer has snatched the crown.
Little-known Chinese manufacturer Goldenfir currently has the most affordable 1TB SSD we've seen in recent times, available at a 38% discount from AliExpress for just $78.89 (£62.85/AU$112.19).
However, although not the absolute cheapest, the TeamGroup GX2 (T253X2001T0C101) is likely to be a better deal at $79.99 from US-based Newegg - it's more of a known quantity, at least.
- SSD vs HDD: which is best for your needs?
- Here's our list of the best portable SSDs on the market
- Check out our list of the best cloud storage services out there
Like most drives in this price bracket, both SSDs are likely to be a SATA3 DRAM-less 2.5-inch models that use 3D NAND Flash memory with SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC function.
The drives have a rated speed of around 550MBps and 500MBps on read/write respectively (as measured on CrystalDiskMark), and support both TRIM and SMART to monitor the status of your drive and maintain maximum performance.
Both also come with a healthy three-year warranty, but it's unclear whether any additional accessories are included.
- Cloud storage vs external hard disk drive: which is better?
Bear in mind
- If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.
- If you've managed to find a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.