This is probably the cheapest Windows PC right now

What is it? The Beelink z83v is the cheapest Windows PC we've managed to source worldwide, excluding refurbished and second hand units.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? For less than $105, you get a quad-core Intel-powered PC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage that can run two monitors. You won't find a lower priced Window 10 PC anywhere if you're after that particular feature. But if you do find something cheaper, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? It's available from Banggood for $104.99 (about £77/AU$138) until January 31, 2021, when you use code BGdec16, which applies to the HK & CN Warehouses. That's an extra $5 off the current sale price of $109.99 and, overall, you get more than 37% off the suggested retail price.

Cheapest price Beelink z83v 4GB/64GB mini PC - $165.99 $104.99 at Banggood

Save $61 by using the exclusive code BGDec16 at checkout (for the HK and CN warehouses). The z83v is an attractive proposition for those looking for a basic Windows 10 PC. This offer ends on January 31, 2021.View Deal

What else should we know? At this price point, it would be sensible to rein in your expectations. It is powered by one of the slowest processors on the market, the Intel Atom x5-z8350, but still features a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB ports, HDMI and VGA as well as a card reader and an audio connector.

Any cons? Well, anything at this price point is bound to involve concessions and compromises. If your budget extends to $150, consider the AK1H from AcePC, which has a more powerful J3455 CPU.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we're working on it. We have reviewed the Beelink L55, which seems to share the same chassis.

