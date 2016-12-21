This might be the best way to save on an Apple Watch right now

If you're hunting for an Apple Watch, stop right now. The tech giant has just started selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 editions on the US Apple Store, offering previously owned yet good condition wearables at a discounted price.

Discounted, you say? Yes, yes we do.

You'll find lower prices for a number of models, including a 38mm silver Apple Watch 1 with white sport band for $229 (savings of $40), a 38mm gold aluminum Apple Watch 2 with concrete sport band for $309 (savings of $90) and a 42mm space gray Apple Watch 2 with black sport band for $339 (savings of $60).

Styles and supplies for refurbished Apple goods are limited, and the Apple Watch is no different, but the firm promises to keep its ticker page updated frequently.

All refurbished Apple Watches are tested and certified before being put back on the shelf, and come with a 1-year warranty. While it doesn't appear refurbished Apple Watch sales have started in the UK or Australia, we've asked Apple if it plans to start selling the devices in those regions. We'll update this story if we hear back or anything changes on Apple's front.

Via 9to5Mac