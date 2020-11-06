This incredibly cheap VPN deal brings the monthly price down to only $1.32 USD

Were you planning on waiting until Black Friday to get the best sales and discounts on a new VPN? Well, PureVPN's new sale just might change your mind - it's an absolute doozy, and it's exclusive to readers of TechRadar.

To celebrate sales season, the VPN provider has knocked a massive sum of cash off its long term plan, bringing the effective monthly cost down to a mere $1.65 a month.

That's pretty damn good in its own right, but it doesn't stop there...enter the exclusive coupon code TECH20 at the checkout and a further $20 falls of the price. Bringing the final effective monthly rate down to a gobsmacking $1.32!

Click here to get a fantastic 86% discount on PureVPN

Without going for an inferior free VPN, no provider comes close to touching this pricing. Plus, this sale is for its five-year plan - this means that if you do sign up before the offer ends, you won't have to worry about your online anonymity, website unblocking or overseas streaming needs for the foreseeable future. You'll simply pay $79 now and be covered for the next 60 months.

Our exclusive cheap VPN deal from PureVPN:

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 86% off | $1.32 a month

This is among the cheapest VPN deals going - it really is ridiculously cheap! You can have up to 10 devices logins on one account, it offers over 2,000 servers, claims super fast speeds and unblocks Netflix. All that for one payment of $79.20 to cover the next five years if you use our exclusive TECH20 code. And if customer support is a worry for you then look no further. PureVPN offers you 24/7 customer support, so if you ever have any questions you can always contact its experts. And if you're not happy with Pure's services, it also offers a 31-day money back guarantee.

What you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sport and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means you're browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi) and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.