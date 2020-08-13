This cheap AMD Ryzen mini PC has two unique features that all vendors should copy

Beelink GTR Pro mini PC - $348/£267 from IndieGogo

(roughly AU$485)

We're regularly impressed with the work of up-and-coming manufacturer Beelink, but this mini PC is next level. Built around the AMD Ryzen 330H and featuring a few interesting innovations, this device could be a real winner.View Deal

Beelink is a known quantity to our readers; we've reviewed quite a few of its devices over the past few years - including the T4 , M1 , L55 and A1 - all of which show this up-and-coming challenger is not afraid to innovate.

The Beelink GTR Pro , a mini PC built around the AMD Ryzen 3550H CPU, may well be its most ambitious piece of kit to date.

There are a few of very good reasons Beelink chose this particular processor. It has a high base frequency (2.1GHz), a relatively low TDP (35W) and an 8-core Radeon Vega 8 GPU with Freesync support.

We've build a list of the best workstations available

Check out our list of the best video editing PCs on the market

Here's our choice of the best mobile workstations around

Despite its relatively small volume (168 x 120 x 47mm) and entry-level price tag (less than $350), the GTR Pro packs two exciting features that all PC manufacturers should copy.

First, there’s a standalone fingerprint reader - an excellent feature for anyone after a business PC . Second, Beelink engineers have managed to embed Samsung’s Dex functionality, which allows a compatible smartphone to connect to the display and be controlled by the input peripherals. It's essentially an embedded KVM and could potentially be used to control other computers too (although we haven’t yet checked).

The rest of the spec list shows that the Beelink GTR Pro really is…the bee’s knees. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and has two GbE connectors, two 4K-capable HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one USB Type-C with DP Alt Mode connectivity, two M2 SSD slots, a pair of microphones, and two DDR4 memory slots. All in all, that's a total of almost 20 ports.

There’s even a CLR CMOS button that allows you to revert to default settings, just because.

Here's our list of the best thin clients out there

Bear in mind