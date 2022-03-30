This ain't a scene, it's Fall Out Boy in Beat Saber

Audio player loading…

Things are about to heat up in Beat Saber, as Fall Out Boy’s pyrotechnics-filled tracks are coming to the Quest 2 game.

Fans of the group's music can rock out to eight songs from its extensive library of pop-punk anthems. This includes iconic tracks like This Ain’t A Scene It’s An Arms Race and Immortals - though we’re a little disappointed The Phoenix didn’t make the cut.

When playing one of the new tracks, you’ll be transported to a Fall Out Boy-themed arena, complete with a burning version of the band’s logo and pyrotechnics that are similar to the effects the band uses in its concerts.

The eight Fall Out Boy Tracks coming to Beat Saber are:

Centuries

Thnks fr th Mmrs

This Ain’t A Scene It’s An Arms Race

Immortals

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)

I Don’t Care

Dance, Dance

Irresistible

The new Fall Out Boy songs will be playable from 10am PT on March 31 (6pm BST, March 31 / 4am AEST on April 1).

Once they've dropped on Meta Quest 2, you can grab the whole lot in a bundle for $10.99 (around £10 / AU$15); alternatively, individual songs can be bought for $1.99 / £1.49 / AU$3 each.

If Fall Out Boy isn't really your thing, then Beat Saber has plenty of other artists and songs to choose from; this includes Billie Eilish, Linkin Park, and Lady Gaga among many others. Plus, the Beat Game team recently released OST 5, giving you six new free-to-play songs if you own the base game.