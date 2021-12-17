These new LG 4K monitors are set to supercharge your work from home setup

Audio player loading…

If you rely on having a top-quality monitor for work then you might be familiar with LG's UltraFine lineup already - and the company is now set to launch two new 4K displays.

Available in 27-inch (27BP95E) and 32-inch (32BP95E) sizes, both models feature 3,840 x 2,160 pixel display, a stunning 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, making them ideal for anyone who needs precise colour accuracy. Response times are around 1ms.

The new LG 4K monitors are also free from "blooming" – which can often occur in the concerns on darker screens – due to using OLED technology, and response times are around 1ms.

It's all in the hood

(Image credit: LG)

One of the coolest features in these new UltraFine monitors is the detachable self-calibration sensor that automatically adjusts the display and colours to the lighting conditions, a must-have for many pros. On top of this, you can also fit a hood to avoid excess light reaching the display.

While automatic calibration is unlikely to replace more professional calibration tools, it certainly helps in a pinch and shows LG's focus on making these monitors perfect for pros.

Elsewhere, you get a powered USB-C port, three USB-A downstream ports, one USB-A upstream port, dual HDMI, and dual DisplayPort.

Pricing has yet to be announced but expect these monitors to be expensive. LG says they're coming to key markets worldwide starting in January, most likely following CES 2022.