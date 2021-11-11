These are the Lego Advent calendars discounted in early Black Friday sales

Of the many Lego Black Friday deals we see every year, only a few of them are usually on the popular Lego Advent calendars. Why only a few? Well, because they sell out so quickly that there's no time for deals.
This year, there are five different official 2021 Lego Advent calendars; they're for the City, Friends, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel Avengers themes. We're already seeing early Black Friday deals on many of these kits, though it depends on where you live.
However these sales might not last long - don't expect to see many Cyber Monday Lego deals on these popular kits - so if you're interested, we'd recommend acting quick.
In the US, all these sets are discounted, but the sales are few and far between in the UK - we've rounded up all that we can find, but for some, you'll have to pay full price.
Lego Advent calendars US
Lego City Advent Calendar:
$30 $24 at Target (save $6)
The 2021 edition of the Lego City Calendar is available for 20% off at Target - this version has more Christmas-themed characters and builds as well as other city-themed miniatures.
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021:
$40 $32 at Target (save $8)
This is the newest version of Lego's annual Star Wars advent calendar. Behind each door is a mini build, so after 24 days you'll end up with loads of tiny models from the Star Wars franchise.
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar:
$40 $32 at Target (save $8)
The newest version of the eternally-popular Harry Potter Lego advent calendar is available for $8 off, and we'd recommend picking it up, because these things can easily sell out over Black Friday.
Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar:
$40 $32 at Target (save $8)
There's 20% off this year's Avengers advent calendar, which includes interesting spins on the popular characters and icons from the films - one for each day of advent.
Lego Friends Advent Calendar:
$30 $24 at Target (save $8)
This year's Lego Friends advent calendar is 20% off for a limited time at Target, which comes with 24 windows with mini builds behind each. It's selling out fast though, so act quickly.
Lego Advent calendars UK
Lego City Advent Calendar:
£20 £17 at Smyths (save £3)
Lego's City Advent Calendars tend to be the cheapest, compared to Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter ones which cost more, which makes this otherwise-pithy £3 saving actually 15% of the price.
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021: £25 at Zavvi (no deals)
In the UK, the newest Lego Star Wars Advent calendar isn't actually on sale anywhere, and instead is being sold for £25 from all retailers. It could get a Black Friday price cut - or could sell out.
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar:
£25 £20 at JD Williams (save £5)
The only place with a discount on the Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar right now is... JD Williams? Act quickly because it seems like stock is low.
Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar: £25 at Argos (no deals)
Sadly, the Lego Avengers calendar isn't on offer at the time of writing, so you'll have to pay top dollar for it. Saying that, if you have a Costco membership, it's £3 cheaper here.
Lego Friends Advent Calendar: £20 at Lego (no deals)
Like many other Lego Advent calendars, the Friends version isn't currently on sale in the UK, so you'll have to pick it up at full price - which, admittedly, isn't very much compared to the franchised versions.
