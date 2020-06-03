These are the cheapest 1TB SSDs on the planet

Head over to Amazon to get your hands on the cheapest 1TB solid state drives in the world at the time of writing.

All four SSDs are available at only $92.99 (roughly £75/AU$135), with free delivery in the US - although international customers will incur additional shipping and import charges.

They are all standard SATA 2.5-inch SSDs with 3D NAND chips (rather than QLC) and most likely use a variant of the Silicon Motion SM2258. They also all support Windows TRIM optimization command, SMART technology and come with three-year warranties.

Check out our list of the best portable SSDs on the market

SSD vs HDD: which is best for your needs?

Here's our list of the best cheap SSD deals

Unlike many rival offerings, these drives actually pack the full 1TB of storage, rather than 960GB (although the actual usable storage will be slightly lower). At 7mm high, they should be compatible with some of the larger laptops on the market, as well as certain games consoles.

KingDian 1TB SSD - $92.99 at Amazon (roughly £75/AU$135) This model has 512KB of cache, so could technically be considered DRAMless. The manufacturer claims the sequential read/write speeds are about 558MBps and 520MBps respectively.View Deal

TeamGroup GX2 1TB SSD - $92.99 at Amazon (roughly £75/AU$135) TeamGroup claims its drive will reach 530MBps/480MBps in read/write sequential performance, a TBW (terabyte written) of more than 240TBW and a MTBF (mean time before failure) of one million hours. It's also highly likely to be DRAMless as well.View Deal

Silicon Power A55 1TB SSD - $92.99 at Amazon (roughly £75/AU$135) Silicon Power's A55 uses a technology called SLC cache to boost performance and extend lifespan. You'll also gain access to a free SSD health monitor (SP Toolbox) that provides access to granular information about your drive's performance.View Deal

Internal hard disk drives are still far cheaper than SSDs, but the gap is rapidly decreasing; 5400RPM HDDs of similar size cost about $40, while faster 7200RPM models retail for $50 or more.

Here's our list of the best SSDs of 2020

Bear in mind