There might not be a Samsung Galaxy S11 or Note 11

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has only just launched but already we’re hearing about the Samsung Galaxy Note 11 – or rather, that there might not be one. And there might not be a Samsung Galaxy S11 either.

Obviously Samsung is going to keep making high-end phones, but according to Evan Blass (a reputable leaker) it might merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note ranges, possibly eliminating both names in the process.

He claimed that this change “could manifest in different ways”, with a “Galaxy One” in place of the Samsung Galaxy S11 being one possibility. This handset would apparently launch in the first half of the year, and would essentially be “an S-series with an S-Pen.”

It’s a change which could make sense, as the two ranges are already quite similar, S-Pen aside, and by changing the name Samsung could also get rid of the increasingly high numbers it currently has to stick on the end.

This wouldn’t necessarily mean just one flagship launch a year, as Blass added that new Galaxy Fold models could launch during the current Note window in the second half of the year.

We’d take these ideas with a huge side of salt for now, especially as Samsung is apparently only “debating” them at the moment. However, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of such a change.

All the way back in 2018 it was rumored that Samsung was having similar discussions, so it could be a case of when not if. That said, we’re not at all convinced any sort of merge will happen prior to the Galaxy S11’s launch, as that’s fast approaching.

Via Softpedia