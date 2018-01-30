There is a 4G variant of the Nokia 3310 now

HMD Global has launched the 4G variant of the Nokia 3310 feature phone in China. The news broke soon after there were reports of Jio partnering with HMD Global to launch the new 3310 in India. For those who don’t know, HMD Global is the parent company of the Nokia brand.

The Nokia 3310 4G is an upgrade to the existing feature phone from the company. In China, the phone runs on YunOS, a forked version of Android. There is no word on pricing and availability, but the phone has been listed on the company’s China website.

The new Nokia 3310 4G has a 2.4-inch (320 x 240p) display with 512MB of storage expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. It only has a 2MP camera on the back with LED flash. There’s a 1200mAh removable battery at the back, which Nokia claims can last up to 12 days on 4G standby usage.

In China, the phone comes with single SIM support, but we expect it to land with dual SIM support in India. It also has WiFi and hotspot features this time. And, the Bluetooth and micro USB connectivity remains.

We expect the official release of the phone at MWC 2018 next month, where we might also get an idea about its India launch.

To recall, the phone was first launched in 2017, but it only supported 2G networks. HMD Global then followed up with a 3G variant of the phone in the second half of 2017.