The world’s largest Android ‘tablet’ has an 98-inch screen and a subwoofer

ViewSonic IFP9850 4K Ultra HD Display - $9,499.00

(roughly £7,600/AU$13,800)

This exceedingly large touchscreen monitor from ViewSonic is roughly the same size as four 50-inch television sets combined. It features 20-point touch, making it great for classroom or boardroom collaboration, and also comes with its own penta-core thin client.View Deal

At 98 inches, the ViewSonic IFP9850 4K Ultra HD Display is probably one of the largest monitors with a touchscreen on the market. Think of it as a giant tablet with 20-point touch and a surface area roughly equivalent to four 50-inch television sets.

Although aimed primarily at schools and businesses, it could also prove useful for serving interactive multimedia content to a sizeable live audience - think demonstrations, events, conferences etc.

Interactivity is at the heart of what the IFP9850 offers; it's integrated myViewBoard annotation software and ViewBoard Cast streaming software, making real-time content collaboration, creation and sharing simple. It can also, however, be used for display signage, interactive kiosks or as a large format panel (LFP).

Check out our list of the best business monitors around

We've built a list of the best 5K and 8K monitors available

Here's our choice of the best portable monitors on the market

Check out TechRadar Pro's remote working survey

Help us find out how the pandemic has affected our readers and their working lives? $27,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, which one lucky winner will take home.



T&Cs apply, prize details can be found here.

The display also features two 10W speakers (plus a 15W subwoofer) and a fully-fledged embedded penta-core thin client that runs on Google’s Android 8 OS with 3GB memory and 16GB storage.

Viewsonic offers a 3-year limited warranty on parts, labor and backlight, plus onsite warranty, all for much less than what you’d pay for a comparable 98-inch TV, like the Sony XBR-98Z9G or the Samsung QN98Q900RBFXZA (granted both are 8K models). Upgrade options include a display stand card (AKA trolley), a slot-in PC and a wireless module.

When it comes to connectivity options, the IFP9850 offers a plethora of I/Os; we counted three audio ports, seven USB ports, four HDMI slots, one GbE LAN port, one VGA and one RS232 serial connector.

Note, the display stands at 1.32m high, weighs about 100kg and consumes 400W in use.

Here's our list of the best monitors for photo editing on the market

Bear in mind