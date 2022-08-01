The top-selling high-end TV during Prime Day was...your guess is wrong

Audio player loading…

When you talk of high-end and large screen televisions, though there are a plethora of brands in the market, the popular ones, at least going by public perception, are Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and any one of the Chinese brands whose numbers seem to keep increasing.

So which brand do you think topped the TV sales on the Prime Day? Well, even after multiple guesses, it's highly unlikely that you would be mentioning the name of the Vu brand of televisions.

As it happens, the company has put out a press release claiming that it was the highest-selling top-end television during the recently concluded Prime Day sale on Amazon.

In breathless prose, the company in a statement claimed: "The Vu Group, a leading global TV innovator and manufacturers of premium televisions including the Vu Masterpiece TV has outdone major league brands to emerge as the highest-selling QLED TV during the Amazon Prime Day Sale."

Devita Saraf, CEO & Chairman, Vu Group said, "All of us at Vu Televisions are so incredibly excited with this outcome, and immensely proud of all the work that has brought us to where we are today."

Vu and its verbal gymnastics

So how much did Vu televisions sell? And what were the numbers for other brands? Well, if you are looking for straight-cut answers, then the Vu's statement may not be the place to look at. For, it says: "In just four hours, Vu Televisions overshot their 3-day sales target, selling over 40% of the total QLEDs sold during the Amazon Prime Day Sale." How are we to comprehend what was the sales target that Vu started with? But it adds: "Vu has sold 5237 QLED TVs on Amazon itself, with a price range of Rs.75,000 to Rs.2,80,000." The numbers are surely not for Prime Day sales alone, but for Vu on amazon all along. But with such verbal calisthenics at play, it is tough to believe Vu's claim without verifying. But that's tough to do.

Other brands are wary of sharing their numbers, Amazon, on the other hand, did not part with much details on TV sales in its statement on the Prime Day sales numbers.

"Top selling consumer electronic brands across laptops, smartwatches, headphones & speakers, computer accessories, tablets and other categories were HP, Lenovo, Asus, Apple, Boat, Noise and Sony," it said. There was no mention of any TV brand.

The only time it did talk of TV sales, Amazon chose to plug its own brand. "Customers loved upgrading their TV viewing experience - AmazonBasics Fire TV was among the top-selling smart TVs during Prime Day," it said in its statement (opens in new tab).

For the record, Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV, which is claimed to be among the top-sellers, comes with "Armani Gold Aesthetics, Filmmaker Mode, a built-in 100W 4.1 sound system, Spotify, HDMI 2.1 and several other state-of-the-art features, like a bezel-less display and complimenting metal stands with the same sleek design and precision that used in luxury cars and watches."

The TV is equipped with a Built in Far-Field Array Microphone for Hands free voice search which enables the user to command the TV with searches like Show the Movie, Fast forward, Increase the volume, change the input among other features.