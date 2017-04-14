The Switch is officially Nintendo's fastest-selling console ever

Turns out all that hype and advance publicity has been worth it, because Nintendo has declared the Switch its fastest-selling console of all time. The Japanese gaming giant shifted more than 906,000 Switches in March according to industry figures.

Nintendo notes that this is especially good in a "non-traditional" month for a games console, and goes on to say that the Switch is flying off the shelves faster than almost any console ever made by anyone, though it's not up to PS4 standards yet.

In Nintendo's press release there's a nod to the "high demand" and a promise that the company is working to make sure everyone who wants one of the portable consoles can get one. More systems are continually being shipped, Nintendo says - so it's in better shape than the NES Classic Edition, then.

Wind in its sales

Bizarrely, Nintendo has sold even more copies of Zelda: Breath of the Wild than it has actual Switches - sales numbers for Zelda on the platform have risen to 925,000, not including the 460,000 copies that have also been sold for the Wii U.

That "attach rate" of more than 100 percent may be due to gamers purchasing a limited edition of the game to keep safe as well as one to actually play, Nintendo speculates. We really liked the latest Zelda game too... but not quite that much.

A full financial report for the Switch and everything else Nintendo sells will be released on April 27. In the meantime, enjoy making the most of your Switch - or keep refreshing the home page of your favorite electronics retailer until one comes back in stock.