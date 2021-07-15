The Suicide Squad first reactions: here's what the critics thought

The Suicide Squad's release date is fast approaching, and fans are eager to find out if James Gunn's R-rated superhero (or should that be supervillain?) movie has been worth the wait.

Warner Bros' latest DCEU film lands in theaters and HBO Max on August 5 (July 30 for UK audiences) so there isn't much time left for film aficionados to view the flick themselves.

While we wait for The Suicide Squad to finally arrive, some lucky journalists and influencers were invited to watch the movie ahead of its official launch.

With the social media embargo now lifting, those individuals have been giving their first impression of Gunn's latest film – and it seems that the Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither director has hit another home run.

We've rounded up the best initial reactions to The Suicide Squad below, so take a look at what critics thought before the film arrives in the next few weeks.

First up, Rotten Tomatoes' Brandon Davis hailed The Suicide Squad's "relentless" plot, and said it was delightful to see James Gunn "fully unleashed" in this R-rated film:

#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving.James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless.There’s nothing like it. Damn! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJDJuly 15, 2021 See more

Fandango's Erik Davis called it "big, bold and visually stunning" before going on to laud how Gunn made a movie with contrasting elements through its humor, heart, action and emotional moments:

I had the BEST time watching #TheSuicideSquad — it is a swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie & I love that. It's big, bold & visually stunning. You will see James Gunn’s horror roots splattered all over this thing. It’s violent, but hilarious. Angry, but also VERY sweet. pic.twitter.com/qUbXQ75abtJuly 15, 2021 See more

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell reserved special praise for the movie's cast, saying that individual viewers "will have their own favourite from a terrific cast":

Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It's a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It's just so entertaining that you'll want to see again instantly. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdswJuly 15, 2021 See more

People Magazine's Kara Warner admitted she was sceptical about how good The Suicide Squad would be, but revealed that she "loved" how "balls to the wall bonkers" it ended up being:

So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall *bonkers* in very entertaining ways. i.e. If you're wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w/ the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO. pic.twitter.com/hQoGljScTxJuly 15, 2021 See more

The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez claimed that "James Gunn has easily made DC's most enjoyable movie to date", which is high praise indeed for the director and the studio:

#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely BUCK WILD! I enjoyed the hell out of it. James Gunn has easily made DC's most enjoyable movie to date. Visually stunning, action packed and full.of swagger. pic.twitter.com/GdNKB1Df2XJuly 15, 2021 See more

Finally, Insider's Kristen Acuna stated that The Suicide Squad is the "wildest, wackiest, bloodiest comic book movie I've ever seen", though we suspect Deadpool won't be too happy about that claim:

#TheSuicideSquad is probably the wildest, wackiest, bloodiest comic book movie I've ever seen. Very clear they let James Gunn run wild and not hold back. Definitely gives Harley one of her best scenes period.July 15, 2021 See more

We'll have our own review of The Suicide Squad ahead of its UK release, too, so make sure you check back with TechRadar to find out whether we agree with the above sentiments.

The Suicide Squad will simultaneously release in theaters and on HBO Max in the US on August 5, while UK audiences can check it out on July 30.