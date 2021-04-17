The PS5 version of Genshin Impact now has a release date—and it’s soon

The release date for the PS5 version of Genshin Impact has been announced and it’s rather soon: April 28.

After an announcing the plan to release an upgrade earlier this month, the game’s developer, miHoYo, has now confirmed the date in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

When it launches, the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will bring 4K resolution, enhanced textures, and faster loading times to the table. So, while it’s possible to play the PS4 version of Genshin Impact on the PS5 at the moment thanks to the console’s backwards compatibility, this upgrade should introduce some noticeable improvements for players.

Though it wasn’t mentioned in the blog post, the official PlayStation Twitter account has previously confirmed that the PS5 version of the game will also include DualSense support. The exact nature of this support hasn’t been detailed but it’s likely it will involve elements of haptic feedback and/or adaptive triggers like other PS5 games.

Beneath the Light of Jadeite

The post also confirmed that the game’s 1.5 update, also known as Beneath the Light of Jadeite, will arrive for all platforms alongside the new generation upgrade. There seems to be plenty to look forward to in this version update which, amongst other things, will introduce new events, new enemies, two new playable characters and a realm in which you can build and customize your very own home.

You can get a look at the upcoming update in a new trailer released by miHoYo below:

Developer miHoYo rounded off the post with a promise of “more details in the near future”, so it's possible specifics on DualSense support will come then.

Genshin Impact is currently available and free-to-play on Android, iOS, PC and PS4. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced but as yet there’s no time frame for its release.