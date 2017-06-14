The OnePlus 5 may have faster storage tech than we expected

Almost every feature of the OnePlus 5 has leaked already, but the company continues to tease other elements of the upcoming flagship phone and the latest is the storage tech used inside.

OnePlus CEO Liu Zuohu (also known as Pete Lau in the west) has posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo about how UFS (Universal Flash Storage) is becoming the norm in flagship devices.

Translated into English, Lau's message reads, “Now the flagship machine UFS have become a selling point, too much fun.”

Each OnePlus device until now has used eMMC storage, which isn’t as fast as the newer UFS tech. UFS 2.1 storage allows the phone to both read and write at the same time making memory reading and writing speeds much faster.

Smaller feature hints

Lau didn’t outright confirm the UFS 2.1 tech would be used in the new phone, but everything else hinted at on social media by the OnePlus team seems to have been confirmed by leaks from other sources, so it’d make sense if the phone did pack the latest tech.

OnePlus is also expected to increase the price of its latest flagship phone as it’s using better quality materials. Using UFS 2.1 would likely add to the price of the phone compared to using eMMC tech.

We won’t know for certain until June 20, when OnePlus plans to announce its new phone, but other leaks have suggested it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 8GB of RAM and even a dual-camera setup on the rear.

Via Phone Arena