The Nikon Coolpix W300 is a fully-loaded waterproof camera

Another week, and another rugged waterproof camera is announced. Following the Olympus TG-5 and Ricoh WG-50, it's Nikon's turn with the announcement of the Coolpix W300.

The new camera replaces the Coolpix AW130, but little appears to have been changed when it comes to the W300's tough credentials. Waterproof down to a staggering 30m/100ft, it'll carry on performing at greater depths than most recreational dives, while back on dry land it can withstand a drop of 2.4m/7.9ft.

The Coolpix W300 is also freeze-proof down to -10°C/14°F and dust-proof, but while the TG-5 and WG-50 boast about their ability to withstand a force up to 100kg/220lbs, there's no mention of crush resistance in the press release from Nikon.

Now with 4K recording

The 5x optical zoom remains the same, equivalent to 24-120mm, and like the AW130 the W300 uses a 16MP back-illuminated 1/2.3-inch sensor, although this now offers 4K video capture at 30p, compared to Full HD on the older model.

The Coolpix W300 wouldn't be a new Nikon release without the inclusion of the brand's SnapBridge connectivity, allowing for easy transfer of images between camera and smart device.

Thanks to the built-in GPS, the Coolpix W300 can pinpoint locations so that you can see exactly where your images and movies were recorded, while there's also mapping functionality, an altimeter and a depth gauge.

The Coolpix AW300 will be available in late June in orange, yellow or black, with the price expected to be $389.95/£389.99 - Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.