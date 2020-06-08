The Mandalorian season 2 will hit release date on Disney Plus, creator confirms

The Mandalorian season 2 won't miss its release date of October 2020 on Disney Plus, creator Jon Favreau has explained. While Disney CEO Bob Chapek had previously confirmed the series was being finished from home, Favreau recently elaborated the matter in conversation with the Austin Television Festival.

"It will be available in October as planned on Disney Plus," Favreau said when asked about season 2. "We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and all our post-production remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us."

While the effect of the lockdown on some Disney Plus series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision hasn't been discussed, The Mandalorian has luckily escaped the fate of many shows which had to put production hold in March of this year.

Favreau also discussed the process of making The Mandalorian season 2, and teased new characters making an appearance this year. Boba Fett and The Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano are among those rumored to pop up in the next set of episodes."

"[We're] hopefully building on what people loved about the first season, and it's just felt like one continuous production. Because of the rhythm of television, it's not like you get to stop. I think we started filming [season 2] the day after it aired for the first time. So it doesn't feel like the next season, it feels like we're continuing."

"As we explore partnering with new filmmakers and having new characters and going deeper with the characters we already have, it's really been very fun and fulfilling and I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it."

Not too long to wait, then.

What about Obi-Wan on Disney Plus?

The Mandalorian panel also included the other directors from season 1: Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Taika Waititi, Dave Filoni and Deborah Chow. Waititi was recently confirmed as the director of a new Star Wars movie, while Chow is down to direct the Obi-Wan series also coming to Disney Plus.

Both were asked about the progress of their new Star Wars projects. "It's all finished, I'm done," Waititi joked.

"We have a little more to do than that," said director Deborah Chow about the Obi-Wan series. "But yeah, we're in development, still." The Obi-Wan series reportedly hired a new writer in April, Joby Sessions. In January of this year, actor Ewan McGregor said filming on the series had been pushed back to January 2021.