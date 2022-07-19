The Maingear Pro workstation is guaranteed to turn heads and empty wallets

Audio player loading…

Maingear, known for its high-quality gaming PC builds like the Maingear Turbo announced a move into high-end content creation workstations: the Maingear Pro series.

According to Maingear , there will be three different versions of its new workstation PC: Pro WS (mid-tower), Pro WS Max (full-tower), and Pro RS (vertical or horizontal rack unit). Each one is packing up to an AMD Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU, which is made for heavy-duty industry work. As with previous workstations, the Pro is custom-built and as stated by the company is meant for 4K/8K video production, 2D and 3D mechanical CAD software, 3D animation and effects, rendering, and data science.

The Maingear Pro can also include up to four of the best graphics cards, up to 64 processor cores and 128 threads, up to 2 TB of memory, 192 GB of VRAM, and more. Those interested in purchasing one can contact a representative for a quote.

Analysis: Why get a Maingear?

The Pro, like the Turbo and other models before it, can become extremely expensive. But its main purpose, other than being the ultimate gaming and creative machine, is to be displayed.

Maingear's main goal is to trick it out as much as possible. For instance, the APEX cooling solution upgrade adds $2,050 to the starting price of the Turbo's starting price and it’s almost entirely for the aesthetics than for any actual cooling.

If you need something on a budget, it’s best to just look away from this workstation. But if you want a showstopping, gorgeous PC that’s guaranteed to turn heads and you're not afraid to spend the money, then this just might be the machine for you.