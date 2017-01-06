The latest free downloads on TechRadar

Every day, we update our software database with the latest free software releases. Here are some of today’s highlights.

AnyDesk Free 3.1.1

AnyDesk Free is a screen-sharing program for Windows that lets you control another PC remotely over the internet. It’s ideal when you need to solve technical problems for a friend or relative, and is a good alternative to the more established TeamViewer. The latest version of AnyDesk includes several minor bug fixes and offers improved stability.

Emby Theater 2.5.34

Emby Theater works as both a media server and media player, enabling you to stream videos, music and pictures from your Windows PC to any other device. The newest version of Empy Theater lets you play FLAC video directly in your browser.

McAfee Labs Stinger 12.1.0.2219

Everyone needs a good security suite to protect their PC from viruses and malware, but what if yours has already been infected? McAfee Labs Stinger is designed as a companion to your regular antivirus program to find and remove malicious software. The latest version of Stinger includes enhanced detections to cover new variants of existing threats, optimize performance, and fix incorrect identifications.

KMPlayer 4.1.5.6

A lightweight media player that can handle pretty much any video file format, KMPlayer will put an end to compatibility woes. The latest version includes several bugfixes for improved stability. Note that the software installer contains some additional programs that you might not want, so read each step carefully and deselect anything you don’t fancy.

Mail PassView 1.86

If you’ve forgotten or lost the password or other account details for your email client, Mail PassView can help you get them back. It works with Outlook, Windows Live Mail, IncrediMail, Mozilla Thunderbird and many more. It can also extract email passwords from Gmail Notifier and Yahoo Messenger. Mail PassView 1.86 has been updated to work with the latest version of Thunderbird.

ATI Tray Tools is an easy and safe way to tweak Radeon graphics cards for optimum gaming performance. The latest version of ATI Tray Tools adds several major updates, including support for ATI Control Center, more granular customization for video cards, improved profiles, and support for the latest hardware drivers.