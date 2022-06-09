The Last of Us 2’s multiplayer mode is now a standalone game

Too ambitious to keep on a leash

Elli playing the guitar under a tree in The Last of Us 2
(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)
Naughty Dog is working on a standalone multiplayer game, after spinning out The Last of Us 2’s prototype online mode into a fully-fledged title.

Speaking at Summer Games Fest 2022, The Last of Us 2 co-director Neil Druckmann said the game’s in-development multiplayer mode had been converted into a standalone game after becoming too ambitious. After two years of development, the studio’s vision of the game mode has grown to such an extent that it believes the title can exist as its own entity.

A single piece of concept art for the game was shared during the showcase. The upcoming multiplayer title will still be based in The Last of Us universe, and Druckmann said it is as big as any of Naughty Dog’s single-player games. It will also reportedly feature a central storyline.

The Last of Us 2 Multiplayer SGF 2022

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The as-yet-unnamed multiplayer title will feature a new cast of characters and a city that hasn’t cropped up in The Last of Us series before. Druckmann said that its story will be told in such a way that is unique to the game, and veterans of the Uncharted and The Last of Us series are working on the project.

More details about the secretive title are expected to be released next year. With The Last of Us 2 now two years into development, a 2023 release date isn’t wholly out of the picture, either.

Callum Bains
