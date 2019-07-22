The iMac: for businesses, not just creatives

About the author Chris Costello is the director of technology hub Sync.

For many years, the iMac has been an essential tool in the creative industries. After all, when was the last time you saw a graphic designer or video editor opting for a PC? However, many businesses still use PCs under the assumption that Apple products, such as the iMac, are only intended for those working in creative industries. Chris Costello, director of technology hub, Sync, outlines how the iMac is the perfect device to replace PCs in all businesses.

iMac for business

For many businesses who do not deem their work “creative enough” to be using Apple products, the thought of switching your team from a PC to an iMac can be nothing more than a fleeting notion. Yet, switching to an iMac may make more sense for your business model than you think!

We’re seeing increasing numbers of firms opt for the sleek elegance of the iMac. This is not just because of their luxurious look and feel, but because of their incredible functionality and the increased performance, they bring to so many companies, as you’ll see below.

When it comes to your business, the iMac is a clearly superior choice so we’ve devised the most important benefits of using an iMac within your company.

Starting the transition

Your transition to iMac devices can be gradual. When adopting iMac into your business, there are many great ways to integrate them into your existing systems. You will still be able to easily access all of your preferred sharing and storage systems. Even if you have Windows-specific apps in your business, there are tools you can use to run Windows apps on your iMac.

For example, Parallels is a desktop application that helps you run thousands of Windows programmes on your Mac. With Parallels, you can access anything from Microsoft Office and QuickBooks to graphic-intensive games without having to reboot or compromise on your performance. You can even get Microsoft Remote Desktop on your iMac which allows users to remotely connect to a Windows desktop to access local files, applications, and network resources.

In addition to that, Apple has developed a wide range of business software for the iMac, meaning you can now access Windows-equivalent software for almost anything. Switching to an iMac means increasing performance quality in your office, not losing access to your preferred business software.

Embracing Continuity features

What’s great about switching to Apple products is that they can all be synced together. Whatever array of Apple devices you hold – an iPad, iPhone or iMac – these can all be connected and work together making your life easier. For example, with Apple’s Continuity features, you can make and receive phone calls and texts on your iMac and use AirDrop to share files.

There’s also the Handoff feature. This allows you to start working on something on one device and continue on another. For something as simple as copying a link on your iPhone and pasting it on your iMac, this can save a lot of disruption in your day-to-day work. These features ensure the devices all work seamlessly together for a much more consistent experience to increase your performance.

Things to consider

PCs are at greater risk from viruses. In short, this is because of the fundamental differences between the two operating systems. Apple’s operating system, macOS, comes with built-in security features such as ‘XProtect’. This software automatically monitors for malware infections. It will block the installation of known malware to help keep your iMac system protected without you having to even lift a finger.

Apple devices may be more expensive upfront. However, when you take into account the total cost of ownership of the basic services, software, management and support, they come out as more cost-effective than PCs. This is because the Mac operating system has everything already built-in. It is estimated that businesses can save between £200-£400 per Mac in comparison to PCs.

Your iMac will also hold its value longer than a PC. While the starting price points for PCs can be lower, the fact is, an iMac is much more likely to hold its value for significantly longer. This is thanks to better build quality and enhanced reliability, amongst many other benefits.

Another benefit to incorporating iMac into your business is its retention of residual value. For example, after around three years you can upgrade your old tech and redeem that money. However, with PCs, it’s likely they wouldn’t be fit for purpose after a similar amount of time.

If you are thinking of changing your tech, you may have some worries about the financing side. Unlike the Windows PC and Chrome Kit that are unable to be financed, Apple does not hold the same limitations. With a subscription service, you can access the latest suite of technology, as well as a cost-effective way to fund it.

Chris Costello is director of technology hub Sync.