The cheapest 512GB laptop right now has one feature ALL laptop vendors should copy

Kuu K2 laptop - $329 at Gearbest (£263/AU$471)

This laptop comes equipped with 512GB of onboard storage and a quad-core Intel Celeron J4115 with Intel HD Graphics 600. Gearbest is currently selling the Kuu K2 for 40 percent off its retail price. Pick it up while you can!View Deal

We came across the Kuu K1 not so long ago and were mildly impressed by the manufacturer. But there were promising signs and Kuu is now back with the K2 . It is currently on sale at Gearbest for only $340 making it the cheapest new laptop worldwide with 512GB onboard storage.

Gone is the power hungry Core i5-5257U which is now replaced by the quad-core Intel Celeron J4115, which we reviewed in the Chuwi Larkbox .

This processor - which we predict will be one of the stealthy hits of 2020 - is one of the many highlights of the K2. It has four threads, a turbo frequency of up to 2.5GHz and an Intel HD Graphics 600 graphics video sub-system.

There’s a fingerprint button in the power button, a keyboard that is both backlit, rimless and detachable (for cleaning and replacement) and there’s even a dual-use touchpad which can be transformed into a numeric keypad simply by swiping to the right. Intriguing.

We like the camera flap that protects your privacy as well as the all-metal shell and aluminum alloy that keeps the laptop cool (despite the lack of active fan) and lightweight. Yep, this is an entirely silent laptop.

The rest of the specification reads as follows; a 512GB SATA M2. SSD, a microSD card slot, an audio connector, 8GB of DDR3 memory, a 14-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, Windows 10 Pro, up to 8-hours battery life, one HDMI connector, one audio jack and two USB 3.0 ports.

